Premier League side Everton are the latest team to show interest in Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy.

That is according to Football Transfers, who state that Vardy is on Everton’s three-man attacking shortlist for this summer.

The Toffees are keen to add to their forward line this summer, as they saw striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin miss the majority of last season through injury.

In a boost for Everton, the report adds that they believe Leicester have told Vardy he is free to leave the club this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

Would signing for Everton be a good move for Jamie Vardy?

With that said, here FLW writers discussed Everton’s interest in the forward and shared whether they think it would be a good move for the player.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

It won’t be a surprise to Everton fans that they are searching for a new striker this summer, but it may be a surprise that they have identified Vardy as a target.

The 36-year-old has been a fantastic servant for the Foxes over a number of seasons, but he isn’t the prolific number nine he once was.

The 2022/23 campaign saw a massive drop in the performances of Vardy, and while he wasn’t the only one, you could argue his drop-off had more of an impact as Leicester lost their best striker.

Vardy only managed six goals in the entire season last time out, and if Everton are looking for a striker who can help Calvert-Lewin with the goals, there may be better options out there.

Vardy is still a very good player, and if he were to stay at Leicester, he would no doubt play a big part in their season, but he is likely to leave, and you could argue the interest from America or Saudi Arabia is more suited for Vardy at this stage of his career than playing in the Premier League.

While Everton have other targets on their list and have recently been linked with a move for Che Adams, for what they need, this may be a better option for them than Vardy.

Alfie Burns

Everton need a striker this summer - at least one to come in and take the heat off Dominic Calvert-Lewin's body.

However, you really would start questioning the club's strategy if they sign Jamie Vardy at 36-years-old, having just offloaded Ellis Simms (22) on a permanent deal to Coventry City. It's such a short-sighted approach from the Toffees that will leave them in an identical situation a further 12 months down the line.

Vardy has his qualities: his speed and finishing are undisputed. He's a proven Premier League-quality player and will probably be affordable for Everton against the backdrop of a tough financial situation.

Will his own body stand-up to a 38-game campaign, though? Or are Everton gambling on a player to support a player you simply can't expect to be ever-present?

Coupling that fact with the aforementioned point of needing something of a long-term plan - or, at the very least, a mid-term plan - to lift pressure off Calvert-Lewin, the club should be leaving this deal well alone.