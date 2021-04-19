Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Such a shame’ – Many Ipswich fans react as Alan Judge speaks out on future

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge has revealed that he will not play another game this season and is set to leave the club, which has caused a stir among fans. 

Judge has been a regular fixture in the Tractor Boys side this season but was not part of the squad for the 0-0 draw against Charlton Athletic on the weekend.

He has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will not play any further games for Ipswich as neither he nor the club want to risk triggering the one-year extension in his contract.

The Irishman has spent nearly two and a half years at Portman Road, having joined from Brentford in January 2019.

Judge has gone on to make 91 appearances for the League One club since but is now set to leave as a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The decision taken means that the 32-year-old will play no part in Ipswich’s play-off push over the next few weeks, despite them sitting just four points outside the top six.

Unsurprisingly, Judge’s statement has caused a stir among fans of the League One club with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


