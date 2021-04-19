‘Such a shame’ – Many Ipswich fans react as Alan Judge speaks out on future

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge has revealed that he will not play another game this season and is set to leave the club, which has caused a stir among fans.

Judge has been a regular fixture in the Tractor Boys side this season but was not part of the squad for the 0-0 draw against Charlton Athletic on the weekend.

He has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will not play any further games for Ipswich as neither he nor the club want to risk triggering the one-year extension in his contract.

The Irishman has spent nearly two and a half years at Portman Road, having joined from Brentford in January 2019.

Judge has gone on to make 91 appearances for the League One club since but is now set to leave as a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The decision taken means that the 32-year-old will play no part in Ipswich’s play-off push over the next few weeks, despite them sitting just four points outside the top six.

Unsurprisingly, Judge’s statement has caused a stir among fans of the League One club with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Shame it didn't work out for Judge

Can definitely see that he was trying 100% for the team#ITFC https://t.co/H8fviz5M4a — Charlie Wills (@CharlieWillsD) April 19, 2021

All the best Alan shame it never really clicked on the pitch here. Was aware of you from your Brentford days as mate of diehard Brentford fan and was really excited when you joined. Wishing you and your family all the very best at your next club particularly after year just had — Graeme Brooke (@Advoftractorboy) April 19, 2021

You’ve always conducted yourself with great integrity, respect and professionalism. Genuinely wish you the very best for the future and thank you for your time at Ipswich. Appreciated. Good luck. 👍 — Jezonimo (@Jezonimo) April 19, 2021

Good luck Judgey, one of the hardest working players on the pitch. No doubt you will follow the itfc trend of finding a new club and setting it on fire 🔥😂. Good luck, just not against the Blues 🔵⚪️ — Matty Bruce (@MattyBrucey) April 19, 2021

Thank you for all your hard work for ipswich town sorry to see you go all the best for the future — Dean Lomax (@tractorboy1608) April 19, 2021

Best wishes were ever next contract takes you Judgey sure you will be appreciated 💙🤍🇮🇪 — Billy Case (@will_i_am67) April 19, 2021

All the best for the future… — Steve Lewis (@lewyitfc) April 19, 2021

Such a shame Alan but onwards to the next opportunity 👏 — Will Dalton (@WillDalton01) April 19, 2021