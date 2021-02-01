‘Such a shame’, ‘Good bit of business’ – Many Derby County fans split as club strike £700,000 deal

Swansea City have signed 20-year-old Morgan Whittaker from Derby County, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many fans of the East Midlands club.

According to reports, the forward has joined the Swans in a deal worth in the region of £700,000, while the Welsh club have announced he’s penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.

A product of Derby’s academy system, Whittaker impressed with the age-group sides and was handed his debut with the first team last season.

32 appearances have followed but the forward has not been wholly convincing and scored just twice for the senior side.

Whittaker is capable of playing as a striker or on the left but has predominantly played as a right-winger for the Rams.

In a statement on the club website, Derby thanked the 20-year-old “for his efforts on and off the pitch, after supporting the club’s ‘Stay Safe. Stay Fit. Stay Connected.’ food bank, and wish him well in the future”.

Sibley? Jozwiak? – Can you name which Derby County player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Martyn Waghorn Wayne Rooney Louie Sibley Jack Marriott

Whittaker’s exit seems to have drawn a mixed reaction out of fans of the East Midlands club, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reactions here:

Good bit of business for us… good luck to the lad but we need players who can do it in the first team now… has potential hopefully he will develop at Swansea… in our current position we need experience and know how #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/lF0DP2zfWC — Gav (@Gav1981) February 1, 2021

such a shame to see @morganwhit10 leave the club.

wish you all the best for the future and hopefully you pull the Rams shirt on again one day. 🐑 #AlwaysARam https://t.co/X4nZlCSV8Q — Micky Finn (@Michael17022126) February 1, 2021

Absolute baller on their hands if they give him a chance https://t.co/6FXwDxboeb — Matty Bullock (@MidgetMatty98) February 1, 2021

Best bit of transfer business this year — Danny 🤙🏻 (@Cookie_5298) February 1, 2021

all the luck, top player❤️🐏 — 🇵🇱🇵🇱 (@joeeedcfc) February 1, 2021

Good deal for us — Callum🐏 (@AttackingGoalie) February 1, 2021

Good luck lad always thought u had a great future but needed game time — charlie (@charlie_dcfc) February 1, 2021