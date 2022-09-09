“Such a shame” – Coventry City fan pundit identifies club’s most underwhelming player this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City would have been hoping to push on as a club under the guidance of manager Mark Robins during the opening stages of the current campaign after producing a host of impressive performances in the Championship last season.

However, the Sky Blues have instead made a poor start to the new term as they are currently bottom of the second-tier standings.

Due to issues with the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Robins’ side have played less games than many of their Championship rivals.

One of the individuals who has recently lost his place in Coventry’s starting eleven due to a bad run of form is Simon Moore.

After conceding seven goals in three league appearances, Moore was replaced in the side by Ben Wilson for the club’s clashes with Preston North End and Norwich City.

Making reference to the goalkeeper, FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood has identified Moore as the club’s most underwhelming player of the season to date.

Speaking to FLW, Littlewood said: “The underwhelming player of the year so far has got to be Simon Moore.

“We signed him last summer and he was probably one of the most influential players we had last year, a great shot-stopper and commanded his box really well.

“He really put some confidence in the defence in front of him and that’s why we started so well, probably the best keeper we’ve had in about a decade.

“Couple of moments towards the back end of last season and I don’t think pre-season helped neither because Robins tinkered with his keepers, him and Wilson.

“But there were reports linking Moore with Bournemouth last season, with Aston Villa and Brighton so there’s definitely a decent keeper in there.

“The first game of the season he gave Sunderland their goal by coming to claim a cross that he was nowhere near which left Jack Clarke with a free header, an easily avoidable goal.

“We were then coasting against Millwall.

“2-0 up and Millwall didn’t even have a foothold in the game and he comes for a cross on the edge of box and again a free header, the ball bounces twice before it goes in which just shows that if he stays on his line there’s no danger there at all.

“His confidence was rocked a bit and we go up to Hull and he had an absolute calamity, I think he was at fault for all three goals, especially the second as he spilled it into the striker’s path and he lost his place because of it.

“It’s such a shame as he’s a lovely bloke, lovely goalkeeper, great signing.

“So, he really, really has been underwhelming.”

25 questions about Coventry City's most unforgettable moments in their history - Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who did Coventry City defeat in the semi-final of the FA Cup in 1987? Liverpool Arsenal Stoke City Leeds United

The Verdict

Moore will be hoping to overcome the disappointment of being dropped by Robins by regaining his manager’s trust in the coming weeks.

Having made two errors that have led directly to goals (as per SofaScore) this season, it may take the keeper some time to regain his confidence.

When you consider that Moore has made 79 appearances in the Championship during his career, there is no reason why he cannot use his experience to his advantage in the battle for the starting role at Coventry.

The Sky Blues will be aiming to kick-start their season by securing all three points in their showdown with Luton Town on Wednesday.