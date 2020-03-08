‘Such a phenomenal talent’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to 23-y/o’s performance against Huddersfield

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table at the weekend, after defeating Huddersfield Town by two goals to nil at Elland Road.

The Whites had won four games in a row heading into the weekend’s clash with their local rivals, and they made it five on the bounce with an emphatic 2-0 win over the Terriers.

Luke Ayling produced a piece of excellence to put the Whites ahead, volleying home from a left-sided cross to open the scoring after only three minutes.

After half-time, Patrick Bamford doubled the Whites’ lead after tapping home from close-range, as Leeds ran rampant with a commanding performance.

It was Jack Harrison’s cross that led to Ayling’s wonder-strike, and that assist rounded off what was an excellent performance from the winger on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has stepped up to become a hugely important player in the Whites’ bid for promotion, and his work-rate down the flanks really helped Leeds pick up all three points yesterday.

Here, we take a look at Leeds fans’ reactions to Harrison’s performance…

Harrison was so unlucky here not to score. He was fantastic yesterday Another assist ✅ #lufc pic.twitter.com/E414w01Uyj — Barney V2 (@barney___21) March 8, 2020

If we go up, what exactly do we need to stay up? Minus keeping messier, Harrison, white is essential. we’ve gotta bring in an absolute worldie of a striker, winger, left back and centre mid. As well as clear out some of the dross we wouldn’t need — :S (@FlipLufc) March 8, 2020

You do all know that @Harrison_Jack11 is well overdue an absolute 🌍 of a goal???? One of the very best players I’ve seen wear the white of #LUFC for many a year!#MOT 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — TheBielsaEffect🇦🇷 (@Only_LEEDS) March 8, 2020

Harrison giving us 8/10 performances is what we love to see #lufc — Dan (@Dan099515) March 8, 2020

@Harrison_Jack11 is such a phenomenal talent. Can’t remember seeing anyone with a better first touch at any level. Incredible work rate, brilliant at tracking back and constantly puts us on the front foot. What a player. — Jamie (@gelderd_aggro8) March 8, 2020

If I was in charge of Leeds I'd never have signed Harrison again this year and now he's probably been the best winger in the league this season and I keep getting fired in my Leeds career mode on Fifa.#lufc — Ads Mac (@bigadsmac) March 7, 2020

It's a very tough call tbf. Harrison last few months has been pivotal — Joe (@LUFC_Joe90) March 7, 2020