‘Such a phenomenal talent’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to 23-y/o’s performance against Huddersfield

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table at the weekend, after defeating Huddersfield Town by two goals to nil at Elland Road.

The Whites had won four games in a row heading into the weekend’s clash with their local rivals, and they made it five on the bounce with an emphatic 2-0 win over the Terriers.

Luke Ayling produced a piece of excellence to put the Whites ahead, volleying home from a left-sided cross to open the scoring after only three minutes.

After half-time, Patrick Bamford doubled the Whites’ lead after tapping home from close-range, as Leeds ran rampant with a commanding performance.

It was Jack Harrison’s cross that led to Ayling’s wonder-strike, and that assist rounded off what was an excellent performance from the winger on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has stepped up to become a hugely important player in the Whites’ bid for promotion, and his work-rate down the flanks really helped Leeds pick up all three points yesterday.

Here, we take a look at Leeds fans’ reactions to Harrison’s performance…


