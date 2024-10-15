This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The situation at Reading FC looks no closer to coming to a solution, with owner Dan Yongge still at loggerheads with the club's fans over the selling of the club.

The Royals looked to be finally coming out from under the Chinese businessman’s tenure, as reports of former Wycombe Wanderers chief Rob Couhig’s interest in the club gathered pace before the sale of the club collapsed.

That has left the Berkshire side back in limbo, and while their search for a new owner continues, there are matters on the pitch to attend to, with contracts of key players set to elapse next summer.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt about the future of Harlee Dean, with the defender currently in the last 12 months of his deal at the Madejski Stadium.

Stance on Harlee Dean’s future at Reading as contract deadline looms

Dean joined the club at the start of the 2023/24 season, as the Royals adapted to life in the third tier following their relegation from the Championship.

The former Birmingham City captain was brought in to try and shore up his new side’s defence but injuries saw his game time limited during the previous campaign, with just eight starts all season for the financially-stricken side.

Without a start to his name in the current campaign, the writing looks to be on the wall for the 33-year-old regarding a new deal at the club, with Hunt not optimistic about his chances of prolonging his stay with the former Premier League side.

When asked of the situation, FLW's Reading fan pundit said: “Harlee Dean certainly wouldn’t be getting a new contract in 2025, but I think he can offer something for us at the minute, certainly away from home, where we need experience to keep the young heads when they are under pressure.

“But I certainly would not be offering him a new deal, but who knows with the way the club is going, it is just in such a mess.

Harlee Dean Reading FC League One stats (FBRef) Appearances 15 Starts 8 Minutes played 775 As of 14/10/24

“Realistically, at his age, we need to look at younger players which we have already got. We need to build around the core group like Lewis Wing and Harvey Knibbs instead.”

Harlee Dean fails to live up to expectations after Birmingham City move

Having captained Birmingham City before his departure from St Andrew’s last summer, much was expected of Dean once he made the move to Reading but he has since failed to deliver.

When the times are tough like they have been in Berkshire over the last few seasons, you need players on the pitch who are willing to fight for the cause and continue to help the club survive despite their troubles.

Although Dean’s commitment to the cause can never be questioned once he crosses the white line, the chances to see him in a blue and white shirt have been few and far between, which has seen even more money wasted by the Royals, with every penny being crucial at this moment in time.

With that in mind, the departure of Dean this summer looks to be the best scenario for the football club, although with plenty on their plate, as it stands, it is the longer-term future of the football club that will take precedent over the short-term situation regarding players’ contracts.