Derby County

‘Such a liability’ – Plenty of Derby fans were left frustrated by one man’s contribution to Norwich defeat

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County were unable to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Norwich City at Pride Park.

It was a former Derby loanee, Kieran Dowell, who netted the only goal of the game midway through the first half, securing three points for the Canaries that move them to within one win of confirming promotion back to the Premier League.

However, that result means that Derby are now just seven points clear of the bottom three, having played four games more than 22nd placed Rotherham.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Derby fans were not exactly happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of criticism, was Craig Forsyth.

Having lost possession in the build-up to the match-winning free-kick, which he was also to one to actually concede, Forsyth’s contribution to the game did prove rather costly for the Rams, something which did not unnoticed by a number of the club’s fanbase.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about 32-year-old’s latest performance.


