‘Such a liability’ – Plenty of Derby fans were left frustrated by one man’s contribution to Norwich defeat

Derby County were unable to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Norwich City at Pride Park.

It was a former Derby loanee, Kieran Dowell, who netted the only goal of the game midway through the first half, securing three points for the Canaries that move them to within one win of confirming promotion back to the Premier League.

However, that result means that Derby are now just seven points clear of the bottom three, having played four games more than 22nd placed Rotherham.

Are these 17 facts about Derby's badge true or false?

1 of 17 Derby County did not have an official club badge when they were first founded – True or false? True False

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Derby fans were not exactly happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of criticism, was Craig Forsyth.

Having lost possession in the build-up to the match-winning free-kick, which he was also to one to actually concede, Forsyth’s contribution to the game did prove rather costly for the Rams, something which did not unnoticed by a number of the club’s fanbase.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about 32-year-old’s latest performance.

Fine margins. Forsyth’s stupidity first half the difference between top side and bottom side. Marshall not had a save to make. Deserved at least a point #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) April 10, 2021

Well done Craig Forsyth , your fault we lost today and your fault alone , not the first time you’ve let us down with your shocking inept defending #dcfc — R2_D2 (@R2_D2Dr0id) April 10, 2021

Why has Buchanan all of a sudden been dropped. Twice the player Forsyth is. #dcfc — Dan (@Dan_Walls_) April 10, 2021

Why oh why is Forsyth still at this club – always been dire! I just prey this really is his last season – mind you there are plenty more who can join him! #DCFC — james rimmer (@jamesri86915751) April 10, 2021

For games played for the club Forsyth is definitely the worst player ever #dcfcfans #dcfc — M1K3 (@dcfc53) April 10, 2021

Ridiculous. What’s the point in those 2 great passes by Forsyth when he gives the ball away in a 5 yard pass and then they score from the free kick he gives away trying to make up for it. Woeful #dcfc — Jshm (@jshmtn) April 10, 2021

Forsyth is so so poor at this level #dcfc #dcfcfans — Twedds (@METwedds) April 10, 2021

Forsyth is such a liability #dcfc — Mike Lawson (@mike4derby) April 10, 2021