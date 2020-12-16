‘Such a difference maker’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans were delighted with one man’s impact against Sheffield Wednesday

It was a good night for Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, as they beat fellow early season relegation strugglers Sheffield Wednesday at The City Ground.

Things started well for Forest, as they took the lead thanks to Yuri Ribeiro’s early strike, before Lewis Grabban came off the bench to mark his return to the side with a late goal to seal all three points for Forest, helping to keep them clear of the relegation zone for the time being.

Having not previously featured for a Forest since the draw with Derby on the 23rd October, that return to action for Grabban will have been a welcome one for a side who have been struggling for goals this season, particularly considering he marked with his first goal of the season from an individual perspective.

Indeed, plenty of Forest fans were understandably delighted with that impact from Grabban as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 32-year-old.

needed that, and with Grabban back its time our season starts 👌⚽️ pic.twitter.com/aLbVUdkxM8 — 🎸🎮🍺⚽️Jamie Elliot aka Red Dog⚽️🍺🎮🎸 (@reddogjamie) December 15, 2020

Came through the big test well lads!👌🏽

Great to see our man Grabbs back and firing. Never, ever write him off as form is temporary! Enjoy the win, work hard the next few days and build on it on Saturday🥂 — Debs🥂 (@deblee_smith) December 15, 2020

Clean sheet, couple of goals, Grabban back. Great feeling to win again. COYR. — Dan Shaw (@danthenshaw) December 15, 2020

Hallelujah praise the Grab pic.twitter.com/mTcfpOl3Rk — Paul (@teaguestar) December 15, 2020

Grabban is such a difference maker — Magical Boy (@SupMetroidvania) December 15, 2020

grabban is gonna score loads now — oli (@highkeyhateme) December 15, 2020

Well at least we aren’t the worst team in the league. Credit where it’s due. Good performance today. Grabban > Taylor. — The Incredible Grump (@incrediblegrump) December 15, 2020

Mighten and soh showed why they should be starting as I thought and grabban to start when he’s ready and we’re sorted #nffc — Alistair West (@alistairwest98) December 15, 2020