Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Such a difference maker’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans were delighted with one man’s impact against Sheffield Wednesday

Published

54 mins ago

on

It was a good night for Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, as they beat fellow early season relegation strugglers Sheffield Wednesday at The City Ground.

Things started well for Forest, as they took the lead thanks to Yuri Ribeiro’s early strike, before Lewis Grabban came off the bench to mark his return to the side with a late goal to seal all three points for Forest, helping to keep them clear of the relegation zone for the time being.

Having not previously featured for a Forest since the draw with Derby on the 23rd October, that return to action for Grabban will have been a welcome one for a side who have been struggling for goals this season, particularly considering he marked with his first goal of the season from an individual perspective.

Indeed, plenty of Forest fans were understandably delighted with that impact from Grabban as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 32-year-old.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Such a difference maker’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans were delighted with one man’s impact against Sheffield Wednesday

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: