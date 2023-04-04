Alex Neil endured a tough start to life at Stoke City, but they really are firing right now, even if it’s sure to be too late for a play-off push.

The Scotsman made the bold decision to swap Sunderland for the Bet365 Stadium, and it’s fair to say it’s a call that baffled many. However, Neil believes in the project at Stoke, and you’re starting to see why.

After a productive January window, Neil has made his mark on the team, and the results have been positive. Ben Pearson has added steel and know-how to the middle of the park, but perhaps the most exciting addition is Ki-Jana Hoever.

On loan from Wolves, the right-back failed to convince at Molineux, so was shipped out to PSV, but he once again struggled for game time. Therefore, another temporary switch was sorted in the New Year, and it’s one that has paid off for all parties.

Hoever has performed superbly since his arrival, helping add a defensive solidity, whilst he has a composure in possession that you would expect for a player who had been brought up in the Ajax academy.

Yet, one aspect of his game that many didn’t expect was his goalscoring form.

A fantastic individual effort in the win over Coventry City on the weekend made it four goals in nine appearances for Hoever since he signed for the Potters, and it highlighted just how his confidence and game has improved.

At Wolves, there were doubts about the mentality of the player, who came in for public criticism from former boss Bruno Lage. That appeared to impact Hoever, who had looked timid at times out on the pitch and didn’t seem to fully believe in himself.

However, that’s no longer the case. A change in environment has allowed the 21-year-old to flourish.

Neil appears to have given Hoever additional responsibility, and he is relishing that. First and foremost, he is doing his bit defensively, but he has been given a license to go forward, and it's working very well.

So, Wolves will be delighted. Quite simply, Hoever has been transformed under the guidance of Neil, increasing his value and the possibility of him making the XI next season, which is exactly what they wanted.

Of course, that means a return to Stoke is highly unlikely, which is a shame.

But, in the bigger picture, this is great news for Neil and Stoke. All clubs in the Premier League are careful with where they send their players. They will spend a lot of time looking for the right club, trying to identify a destination that will allow their talented youngster to develop.

And, the transformation of Hoever at Stoke shows exactly what Neil is capable of, and why Stoke is the right environment for young players.

Now, when the summer window opens, Stoke will be well positioned to secure some more top young talents, who will be keen to be part of Neil’s group as they look to be in a position to push for promotion in 12 months time.