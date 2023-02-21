Substitute top, McNamara 8: Millwall player ratings after hard-fought draw with Burnley

Millwall came from behind to earn a hard-fought draw against Championship high-flyers Burnley at The Den on Tuesday evening.

Gary Rowett’s side showed resilience before the break but handed the visitors an opener six minutes in the second half as Ashley Barnes finished off from close-range after a turnover.

But Tom Bradshaw came off the bench to score his fourth goal in four games to salvage a point that moves the Lions up to fifth.

FLW was live at The Den, here are our player ratings…

George Long – 8

Little he could do to stop Barnes from that range but made some strong saves to keep his side in the game in the first half and before the equaliser.

Danny McNamara – 8

Superb down the right flank for Millwall. Darted forward on occasion and made some important challenges.

Charlie Cresswell – 5

Some vital blocks in his own box and a threat at the other end as well but his mistake nearly cost all three points. He tried to be too clever and gave away possession in a dangerous area for Burnley’s opener.

Jake Cooper – 8

Marshalled the backline as they held strong against Clarets pressure for the most part. Important intervention when Zaroury burst through in the second half.

Murray Wallace – 7

Stuck to his work against some tricky Burnley attackers. Such a reliable presence on that left side even if he wasn’t able to offer too much going forward.

George Saville – 7

Was always going to be tough to offer much control against Burnley’s high calibre midfield but got about his business, which isn’t always the pretty stuff, well. Replaced for final 20 minutes.

Jamie Shackleton – 6.5

A shaky start when he coughed up possession in a dangerous area but grew into the game. Swept up well at times but not able to get on the ball a lot. Replaced for final 20 minutes.

Zian Flemming – 7.5

Has been the beating heart of Millwall’s attack this season and today was no different. When they threatened it usually came through him and it was his cross that led to Bradshaw’s goal but he will likely have been disappointed he didn’t get hold of a few half chances better.

George Honeyman – 6

Back in the starting XI. Linked up well with McNamara but didn’t influence the game enough. Moved into midfield when subs were made after 72 minutes.

Duncan Watmore – 6

Started on the left flank. Lots of energy and made plenty of darting runs in behind but offside too often. Replaced for final 20 minutes.

Andreas Voglsammer – 6

Impressed against Sheffield United. Started up top with hat-trick hero Bradshaw only making the bench but despite his industry, didn’t offer too much in terms of attacking threat.

Subs:

Ryan Leonard – 6.5

Came on in place of Shackleton to anchor the midfield after 72 minutes. Did that job well, including throwing himself in for a flying header.

Romain Esse – 7

On for Saville as part of the triple sub after 72 minutes. Lots of intent and energy for the youngster. He forced the corner for the goal and tackled back well.

Tom Bradshaw – 9

What a four days it has been for the striker. A hat-trick against Sheffield United and then off the bench to score the equaliser against Burnley. He was thrown on in place of Watmore to find the goal and he did just that.

Scott Malone – N/A

Replaced Honeyman late on.

Aidomo Emakhu – N/A

On for Voglsammer late on.

Unused subs: Bart Bialkowski, George Evans