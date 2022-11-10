Substitute stars: Blackburn Rovers player ratings after EFL Cup win over West Ham

Blackburn Rovers knocked out West Ham United to reach the fourth round of the EFL Cup after a lengthy penalty shoot-out.

19 spot kicks were converted before Angelo Ogbonna hit the bar to send the Championship side through at the London Stadium.

Jack Vale bagged his first Rovers goal to send the visitors into an early lead but West Ham struck back through Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio before Ben Brereton Diaz came off the bench to equaliser in the 88th minute.

FLW was at the London Stadium for the third round tie. Here are our player ratings…

Aynsley Pears – 7

Rovers’ backup goalkeeper was handed another chance to impress in the Carabao Cup. Gobbled up an early attempt on goal but was helpless to stop strikes from Fornals and Antonio. Pulled off some big saves after the break. Unable to make a save in the shoot-out.

Joe Rankin-Costello – 6.5

A quiet evening for Rankin-Costello, who looked a little rusty in possession but stood up fairly well against Premier League opposition.

Hayden Carter – 7.5

An early yellow for bringing down Antonio as he flew down the left flank. Mopped up well on a number of occasions and made some vital blocks – particularly late on. Facing Antonio is a tough test but Carter certainly came out with credit.

Clinton Mola – 7.5

VfB Stuttgart loanee making his full debut. Looked composed in possession and won some important headers. Overpowered by Antonio in the build-up to the goal. Replaced by Hyam inside the last 15 minutes.

Tayo Edun – 7.5

Phenomenal defence-splitting ball to set up Vale’s opener. Won some important headers and made some good blocks. Plenty of energy down the left.

John Buckley – 7

Was in the right place to intercept Antonio’s cross but his poor touch teed up Fornals for the equaliser – perhaps a little unfortunate but on reflection should’ve cleared first time. Did well against a talented Hammers midfield.

Adam Wharton – 6

The 18-year-old is one of Rovers’ rising stars. Nearly played in Lanzini after 15 minutes but got away with it. Quiet but Rovers weren’t overrun in midfield and he will learn from evenings like this. Replaced by Jake Garrett at the half.

Dilan Markanday – 7

Scored in the first two rounds of the Carabao Cup and was a real nuisance down the right. Read play well to intercept loose West Ham passes and carve out opportunities but will kick himself after failing to make the most of two good chances. Replaced by Szmodics after 59 minutes.

Bradley Dack – 6.5

Has found himself a little out of favour and has been linked with a move to reunite with Tony Mowbray at Sunderland but took the captain’s armband this evening. A few bright moments but not his best Rovers showing. Replaced by Brereton Diaz with 31 minutes to go.

Tyrhys Dolan – 7

Busy on the right flank and certainly up for the battle against the powerful Vladimir Coufal. Involved in some really smart bits of play without making much of an impact where it mattered.

Jack Vale – 7

Bagged his first professional goal for Rovers in the sixth minute – a clever run to collect Edun’s ball forward and then a powerful finish through Areola’s legs. Faded as game went on as Hammers took control but ran hard and won some offensive duels before he was replaced by Vale in the 85th minute.

Subs:

Jake Garrett – 6.5

On in place of Wharton for the second half. Some tidy stuff with the ball but fluffed his lines in the final third late on.

Sammie Szmodics – N/A

Replaced Markanday in the 59th minute. Had little impact.

Ben Brereton Diaz – 8

On for Dack for the final 31 minutes. Sent a dipping shot wide of the far post and teed up Garrett with a well-weighted header before he came up with a magic moment. It was trademark Brereton Diaz as he cut in from the left and picked out the top corner.

Dom Hyam – N/A



On for Mola deep in the second half.

George Hirst – N/A

On for Vale After 85 minutes

Unused subs: Thomas Kaminski, Tyler Morton, Ash Phillips, Jake Batty