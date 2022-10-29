Substitute dazzles: Charlton Athletic player ratings after crazy 4-4 draw v Ipswich Town

There was no shortage of drama at The Valley this afternoon – with four goals in stoppage time as Charlton Athletic came from behind twice to earn a spirited point against Ipswich Town.

George Edmundson and Tyreece John-Jules’ headers put Ipswich two up but the Addicks fought back thanks to goals from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Alfie Morgan meaning the scores were level after 90 minutes.

A crazy 10 minutes followed as Ipswich went 4-2 up through Freddie Ladapo and Sam Morsy but Charlton battled back again with Terell Thomas stabbing in their third and George Dobson heading in the equaliser.

Here are our player ratings from a high octane League One tie at The Valley..

Jojo Wollacott – 6

Not much he could do to keep out George Edmundson and Tyreece John-Jules’ thunderous headers either side of halftime while Freddie Ladapo and Sam Morsy’s edge-of-the-box efforts were too good for him.

Sean Clare – 6

Reliable on the right without being excellent. Some questionable set-piece deliveries and rarely got forward.

Terell Thomas – 6

In at centre-back in place of the suspended Ryan Innis. Made a big block to deny Conor Chaplin after 25 minutes. Things got harder for him when Lavelle replaced O’Connell just before the break. Allowed too much space for Ipswich’s two stoppage-time goals but kept battling until the end and got an important goal.

Eoghan O’Connell – 7

Booked for a sloppy challenge on Kayden Jackson after 16 minutes. Got back to deny Tyreece John-Jules as he broke through on goal late in the first half but injured himself in the process and was stretchered off just before the break.

Steven Sessegnon – 7.5

Had a real battle on his hands against Wes Burns. Kept the wing-back quiet for the most part and got forward well.

Mandela Egbo – N/A

Started on the right of the midfield but was forced off due to injury in the 14th minute.

George Dobson – 8

Oozing with confidence. Always there to receive the ball and looked after it really well, even in tight spaces. Unfortunate to get booked early in the second half as he looked to have got the ball. Kept fighting and was fully deserving of his late, late equaliser.

Scott Fraser – 8

Praised by owner Thomas Sandgaard this week and had the better of Ipswich captain Sam Morsy in the early exchanges. Drove forward with real purpose when Charlton were chasing the game in the second half.

Charlie Kirk – 5.5

Started in a more familiar role on the left of the midfield four and was very quiet in the opening half hour. Brighter after the break but was replaced by Corey Blackett-Taylor after 61 minutes.

Jayden Stockley – 7

Led Charlton’s press from the front, dominated in the air, and linked up play really well but didn’t threaten the Ipswich goal. Came off for Chuks Aneke after 61 minutes.

Jesurun Rak-Sayki – 7.5

Pushed up top alongside Stockley but struggled to get into the game in his new position. Came to life after the break and arrived at the perfect time to poke in the goal that halved the deficit. Ipswich couldn’t handle him when he got up to full steam.

Subs:

Albie Morgan – 7

Replaced the injured Egbo after 13 minutes. Worked hard on the right flank. Produced two big attacking moments – popping up right on time to convert the rebound for his equaliser and then delivered a dangerous cross for Dobson’s.

Sam Lavelle – 6

On for O’Connell just before halftime in difficult circumstances. There were some scares and allowed too much space for Ladapo and Morsy in stoppage time.

Chuks Aneke – 7

On for Stockley after 61 minutes and had an instant impact. Did well to dig out the deep cross that led to Rak-Sakyi’s goal and held up the ball really well.

Corey Blackett-Taylor – 9

Back from injury and off the bench after 61 minutes to great effect. Twice his attempts on goal proved too much for Christian Walton to handle – with Rak-Sakyi converting the first and Morgan the second – and then he teed up Thomas in stoppage-time.

Unused: Craig MacGillivray, Conor McGrandles, Jack Payne