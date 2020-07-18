Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Sublime’, ‘What a player’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans hail on-loan Arsenal man after late winner

Published

1 hour ago

on

Emile Smith-Rowe scored a late winner as Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the Championship last night.

His goal will be remembered by many as the goal that sent Leeds United up into the Premier League. But for Huddersfield fans, it’s a goal that might just keep them in the Championship.

The 19-year-old is on-loan from Arsenal. He joined back in January and after last night, he’s now scored twice in 18 Championship appearances.

Plenty of fans have hailed his impact since arriving. He often plays behind the striker in that no.10 role, though he can fill in any position along the front-line.

His second goal for the club last night was a superbly taken one – a neat ball played into the box by Lewis O’Brien was taken firmly by Smith-Rowe, who composed himself to finish past Sam Johnstone.

See what the Huddersfield fans had to say about his performance last night, and the possibility of him returning to the club next season:


