‘Sublime’, ‘What a player’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans hail on-loan Arsenal man after late winner

Emile Smith-Rowe scored a late winner as Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the Championship last night.

His goal will be remembered by many as the goal that sent Leeds United up into the Premier League. But for Huddersfield fans, it’s a goal that might just keep them in the Championship.

The 19-year-old is on-loan from Arsenal. He joined back in January and after last night, he’s now scored twice in 18 Championship appearances.

Plenty of fans have hailed his impact since arriving. He often plays behind the striker in that no.10 role, though he can fill in any position along the front-line.

His second goal for the club last night was a superbly taken one – a neat ball played into the box by Lewis O’Brien was taken firmly by Smith-Rowe, who composed himself to finish past Sam Johnstone.

See what the Huddersfield fans had to say about his performance last night, and the possibility of him returning to the club next season:

Great goal. Great attitude with the terriers. Really hope you get your chance at @Arsenal next year. Thanks for all your effort. — v129 (@viewfromseat129) July 17, 2020

You have been an exemplary professional in your time here, not to mention our best player by far. THANK YOU! 💙 — Jodie Calvert (@forevertown) July 17, 2020

What a player, Smith Rowe is going to go on and play for Arsenal and England. It will be a shame if we can’t get him back on loan. #htafc https://t.co/4v35i0F8yG — Seb (@SebHTFC) July 17, 2020

Thought O’Brien stood out. Never stops running. Stearman also superb. Rock solid. Brave as anything. Delighted also for Smith-Rowe. Great talent. Be good to have him back. But should be playing top end Championship imo #htafc — Simon (@simonmick1) July 17, 2020

What a player smith Rowe is #htafc — ͏James (@Jameshtafc08) July 17, 2020

Nevermind Leeds going up, Smith-Rowe might just keep us in the Championship here, get in!#HUDWBA #htafc https://t.co/gbB1Rp2ZMn — George Buksmann (@g_buks) July 17, 2020