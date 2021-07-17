‘Sublime’, ‘Unreal’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on recent recruit after friendly win

Sunderland beat Hearts 2-0 at Tynecastle to continue their pre-season preparations with an impressive victory.

Lee Johnson picked a strong side for the game against the Scottish Premiership outfit and his team produced a strong display, with Aiden McGeady scoring both goals for the Black Cats.

Whilst the Irishman was a standout performer, another who caught the eye was centre-back Callum Doyle.

The youngster only joined on loan from Manchester City yesterday but he was handed a start by the manager and he responded by putting in an assured performance in the heart of the defence.

Doyle was comfortable in possession and he covered the ground well as he broke up a few attacks for the hosts.

This was the first chance that many supporters have had to watch the new recruit and it’s fair to say that Doyle made a positive impact.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his showing from Twitter…

