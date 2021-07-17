Sky Bet League One
‘Sublime’, ‘Unreal’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on recent recruit after friendly win
Sunderland beat Hearts 2-0 at Tynecastle to continue their pre-season preparations with an impressive victory.
Lee Johnson picked a strong side for the game against the Scottish Premiership outfit and his team produced a strong display, with Aiden McGeady scoring both goals for the Black Cats.
Whilst the Irishman was a standout performer, another who caught the eye was centre-back Callum Doyle.
The youngster only joined on loan from Manchester City yesterday but he was handed a start by the manager and he responded by putting in an assured performance in the heart of the defence.
20 questions about some of Sunderland’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?
Doyle was comfortable in possession and he covered the ground well as he broke up a few attacks for the hosts.
This was the first chance that many supporters have had to watch the new recruit and it’s fair to say that Doyle made a positive impact.
Here we look at some of the reaction to his showing from Twitter…
Unreal
— Aiden Redman (@redman_aiden) July 17, 2021
VirgilVanDoyle
— Adam Guest (@adamguest) July 17, 2021
Whoisdionsanderson
— Bradley Fearnley (@braddfearnleyy) July 17, 2021
Sublime
— Christian Luke Forster (@ChristianLukeF1) July 17, 2021
Maldini
— Jack Gilmore 🔴⚪️ (@15jgilmore) July 17, 2021
Better then Sanderson.
— safcleo (@safcreportt) July 17, 2021
Immense
— Andy James (@AndyJames1979) July 17, 2021