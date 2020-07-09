‘Sublime tonight’ – Many West Brom fans heap praise on 22-year-old following Derby County win

West Bromwich Albion beat Derby County 2-0 last night to go top of the Championship and many Baggies fans have been waxing lyrical about Grady Diangana.

The West Ham United loanee has been lethal at times for Slaven Bilic’s side this season – grabbing seven goals and six assists despite being hampered by injuries.

He added to that tally against the Rams last night, latching onto Kamil Grosicki’s through ball and going past the goalkeeper before producing a brilliant finish from a tight angle.

Dara O’Shea netted the second for the Baggies, who have now moved to the top of the Championship – though Leeds United could leapfrog them with a win against Stoke City today.

Diangana produced an electric display for West Brom but was withdrawn after 51 minutes with a suspected injury. The 22-year-old joined the Baggies on August transfer deadline day and has been a key part of the attacking unit that has helped Bilic’s men launch a serious promotion bid this term.

It has been reported that West Brom will have to pay £20 million to sign him permanently this summer but aren’t willing to fork out that sort of money.

He certainly appears to be a popular figure at the Hawthorns, with many West Brom fans taking to Twitter to wax lyrical about the on-loan winger’s performance.

Read their reaction here:

Diangana 💙 another goal and what a way to score it 👌 #WBA pic.twitter.com/sMr8s0wI5b — Glenn Thompson (@glennthompson85) July 9, 2020

@WBA pay the 20m for diangana please he’s more than worth it @GradyDiang — Freddy (@FreddyG1011) July 8, 2020

The threesome of Grosicki, Diangana and Pereira were sublime tonight. Grosicki in particular was excellent always looked a threat and the ball just stuck to him. Has to start every game now. #WBA — Paul Gainham MBAEC (@PaulGainham) July 8, 2020

Well in #WBA hope diangana ain't injured too bad he has found his form again. Grosicki decent but hugely infuriating at times has abit of the Somen Tchoyi about him — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) July 8, 2020

My nerves have been through the roof all day 😩 but fantastic result as well as a patient and dominating display against Rooney’s lot, could have had 4 or 5 in the end! Diangana, Pereira and Grosicki unplayable at times but special shout out to superstar @dara_oshea_ #wba 🔵⚪️ — Richie Anderson (@richie_anderson) July 8, 2020

Excellent win professional organised performance and countered with purpose Everybody was pretty much a good performance O’Shea Grosicki Sawyers Diangana excellent especially another game another win onto Blackburn now and let’s get to it again #wba — Jon Simonian (@_Simonian) July 8, 2020

The Diangana x Periera link up is back and better than ever #WBA — Ewan🌪 (@Ew4McP28) July 8, 2020

Get Diangana signed up Albion,don’t make the same mistake you did with lukaku, pay the money for the lad! 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ #wba — Danny (@batesywba) July 8, 2020