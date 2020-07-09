Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Sublime tonight’ – Many West Brom fans heap praise on 22-year-old following Derby County win

Published

11 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion beat Derby County 2-0 last night to go top of the Championship and many Baggies fans have been waxing lyrical about Grady Diangana. 

The West Ham United loanee has been lethal at times for Slaven Bilic’s side this season – grabbing seven goals and six assists despite being hampered by injuries.

He added to that tally against the Rams last night, latching onto Kamil Grosicki’s through ball and going past the goalkeeper before producing a brilliant finish from a tight angle.

Dara O’Shea netted the second for the Baggies, who have now moved to the top of the Championship – though Leeds United could leapfrog them with a win against Stoke City today.

Diangana produced an electric display for West Brom but was withdrawn after 51 minutes with a suspected injury. The 22-year-old joined the Baggies on August transfer deadline day and has been a key part of the attacking unit that has helped Bilic’s men launch a serious promotion bid this term.

It has been reported that West Brom will have to pay £20 million to sign him permanently this summer but aren’t willing to fork out that sort of money.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 West Brom players wear? Have a go now!

1 of 14

Charlie Austin.

He certainly appears to be a popular figure at the Hawthorns, with many West Brom fans taking to Twitter to wax lyrical about the on-loan winger’s performance.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Sublime tonight’ – Many West Brom fans heap praise on 22-year-old following Derby County win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: