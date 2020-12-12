Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Sublime’, ‘This should embarrass Parkinson’ – Sunderland fans laud ‘brilliant talent’ after performance v Lincoln

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sunderland fans have every reason to be excited by their team as they smashed Lincoln City 4-0 at Sincil Bank.

After a sub-standard start to the Lee Johnson era against Wigan last week, the full potential of the team came to light in Lincolnshire as a first-half blitz secured a priceless victory.

Grant Leadbitter opened the scoring from the spot before Charlie Wyke doubled the lead, but the best goal was saved for the third effort.

Johnson threw young winger Jack Diamond into the starting line-up on the right side of a three-pronged attack, after he was used sparringly by previous manager Phil Parkinson.

And Diamond was quick to repay the faith shown in him with a beautiful effort to make it 3-0 to Sunderland.

It was Aiden McGeady, another man that Johnson has given a chance to after he was frozen out by Parkinson, who played the ball through to Diamond, who cut inside onto his left foot and delicately curled it into the far corner.

Diamond was simply out to prove that he was worth a spot in the starting line-up, and his performance more-than showed he was up for the challenge.

Sunderland fans have gotten quite excited at the fact their youngsters are going to get more of a chance under Johnson, with the likes of Elliot Embleton and Dan Neil also waiting in the wings for chances.

But Diamond is the man of the moment for now, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions from a set of jubilant Black Cats fans.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Sublime’, ‘This should embarrass Parkinson’ – Sunderland fans laud ‘brilliant talent’ after performance v Lincoln

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: