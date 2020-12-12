‘Sublime’, ‘This should embarrass Parkinson’ – Sunderland fans laud ‘brilliant talent’ after performance v Lincoln

Sunderland fans have every reason to be excited by their team as they smashed Lincoln City 4-0 at Sincil Bank.

After a sub-standard start to the Lee Johnson era against Wigan last week, the full potential of the team came to light in Lincolnshire as a first-half blitz secured a priceless victory.

Grant Leadbitter opened the scoring from the spot before Charlie Wyke doubled the lead, but the best goal was saved for the third effort.

Johnson threw young winger Jack Diamond into the starting line-up on the right side of a three-pronged attack, after he was used sparringly by previous manager Phil Parkinson.

And Diamond was quick to repay the faith shown in him with a beautiful effort to make it 3-0 to Sunderland.

It was Aiden McGeady, another man that Johnson has given a chance to after he was frozen out by Parkinson, who played the ball through to Diamond, who cut inside onto his left foot and delicately curled it into the far corner.

Diamond was simply out to prove that he was worth a spot in the starting line-up, and his performance more-than showed he was up for the challenge.

Sunderland fans have gotten quite excited at the fact their youngsters are going to get more of a chance under Johnson, with the likes of Elliot Embleton and Dan Neil also waiting in the wings for chances.

But Diamond is the man of the moment for now, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions from a set of jubilant Black Cats fans.

My goodness. What a finish that is. Absolutely sublime from Jack Diamond. We’ve got a brilliant talent here, there’s no doubt about it. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) December 12, 2020

This performance by Diamond should embarrass Parkinson — Marcus Robson (@MarcusRobson2) December 12, 2020

JACK DIAMOND HAVE MY KIDS SON — 🎶Liam🎶 (@LiamSAFC16) December 12, 2020

Where do you want your statue diamond 🤩 — jak hinton (@JakHinton) December 12, 2020

Your unreal lad — Dylan Oliver (@dylanoliver_) December 12, 2020

Imagine if parky played him from the start of the season https://t.co/nqIArjIU3a — Matty Weirs (@mattyweirs) December 12, 2020

That’s why you play him Mr Parkinson!! https://t.co/keguga3Xdb — Dan (@Dan1879_SAFC) December 12, 2020