‘Sublime,’ ‘Don’t deserve to have him’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to 25-y/o’s impact in Watford draw

A number of Middlesbrough supporters have been heaping praise on Paddy McNair following his crucial moment of quality that helped earn Boro a point in their 1-1 draw against Watford.

Neil Warnock’s side headed into the game aiming to try and end a run of back-to-back defeats that had severely dented their chances of getting into the top-six this season. However, things looked like they would be a struggle for Boro once again after an in-form Watford side took the lead via a deflected effort in the first half. Middlesbrough did show spirit and fought back to claim a point.

McNair delivered another influential moment for Middlesbrough this season for the equaliser with the 25-year-old producing a trademark quality delivery into the box from a set-piece. Yannik Bolaise did well to get on the end of the ball in and found the net with a fine diving header. That proved to be a crucial moment in the game as Warnock’s side saw the rest of the game out to hold Watford.

Middlesbrough quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 When were Middlesbrough founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

The 25-year-old was also able to deliver a solid enough performance during the rest of the game with him managing to win four duels and make one tackle (Sofascore). McNair was able to bring his tally of assists to six for the campaign and he will be a potentially vital player for them next season as they aim to mount more of a successful push for the play-offs.

Many Middlesbrough fans were quick to laud his impact for the free-kick and praise his quality from dead-ball situations.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Paddy McNair just does have the crossing ability of KDB — Joe 💭 (@JoeHarston) April 5, 2021

paddy mcnair best midfielder in the league by the way https://t.co/kef6VJmMlO — danny. (@dxnnymfc) April 5, 2021

What a ball Paddy McNair 👏 #MIDWAT — Ash (@xBlackenedSky) April 5, 2021

What a ball by Paddy — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) April 5, 2021

Paddy McNair has a wand of a right boot and we don’t deserve to have him playing for us — Callum 🔌 (@dingfat) April 5, 2021

Paddy McNair may be the best footballer to roam the planet — Brad (@MFC_Brad) April 5, 2021

They’re on a roll so I think it was a decent result. McNair’s cross was sublime and great credit to Bolasie for putting his head in there for the goal. #utb — BoroMike (@MrTaylorM) April 5, 2021