‘Stupid’, ‘Would love to see him gone’ – These Portsmouth fans react to player following flashpoint v Shrewsbury

Portsmouth are really enjoying life under Danny Cowley as the former Huddersfield Town boss has guided the south coast club to two wins in as many games since his appointment with a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury.

Cowley jumped straight into action last week less than 24 after his official appointment, guiding his team to a 2-1 success over fellow play-off chasers Ipswich Town.

For a team that had lost four league games on the bounce, Pompey showed a promising reaction after going a goal behind to the Tractor Boys and they were missing a number of players due to injury as well.

There was much to work on in Cowley’s first full week as the Portsmouth boss, and in the aftermath of that he decided to make four changes for the long trip to Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

Returns were given to the likes of Callum Johnson and Michael Jacobs, whilst top scorer John Marquis also slotted back into the line-up following a brief layoff with an ankle injury.

And it was Marquis who had a very mixed game – scoring the second goal of the afternoon in the first half but he was also sent off for Pompey in the 68th minute.

Portsmouth quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Fratton Park – But are they true?

1 of 19 The full capacity of Fratton Park is 20,620 True False

It was a straight red for the striker and it was for a challenge on Harry Chapman deemed as ‘serious foul play’, and it was very clumsy from the Pompey target man.

Supporters are split down the middle when it comes to the reaction, with some believing it was incredibly harsh and others thinking Marquis was really clumsy – check out the reaction below.

What a fool . We have no strikers fit and he does that . See why he has been sent off and now after a fab 45 mins we gonna be hanging on on.a game we.should of seen.out easily . But as I said at HT this is pompey we do it the hard way . Come on.lads hold on — Mark Roser (@MarkRoser9) March 27, 2021

Only positive is not having to watch marquis for 3 games 😍 — K1LL THE DJ 95 (@95K1ll) March 27, 2021

Clumsy challenge, was never gonna get away with that 🤦🏻‍♂️ — James🐮 (@Jamesr02_) March 27, 2021

Would love to see him gone in the summer, dont bring a lot to the team for me. Rags could execute his tap ins playing in his position — Justin Farr (@JustinFarr15) March 27, 2021

Stupid challenge. Just like Whatmough’s against Lincoln. — Peter (@84Knight) March 27, 2021

Poor first touch yet again..!🙄 — Richie B (@1richiebarnes) March 27, 2021

If Marquis could control a football he wouldn’t off got sent off. His second touch is always a tackle — Stephen Ayling (@AylingStephen) March 27, 2021

Terrible first touch from Marquis and a silly lunge when he didn’t need to. He’s completely off the floor. Struggling to argue against it being a red to be honest – stupid #pompey — Luke Ellis (@LukeEllisPUP) March 27, 2021