Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘Stupid’, ‘Would love to see him gone’ – These Portsmouth fans react to player following flashpoint v Shrewsbury

Published

9 mins ago

on

Portsmouth are really enjoying life under Danny Cowley as the former Huddersfield Town boss has guided the south coast club to two wins in as many games since his appointment with a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury.

Cowley jumped straight into action last week less than 24 after his official appointment, guiding his team to a 2-1 success over fellow play-off chasers Ipswich Town.

For a team that had lost four league games on the bounce, Pompey showed a promising reaction after going a goal behind to the Tractor Boys and they were missing a number of players due to injury as well.

There was much to work on in Cowley’s first full week as the Portsmouth boss, and in the aftermath of that he decided to make four changes for the long trip to Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

Returns were given to the likes of Callum Johnson and Michael Jacobs, whilst top scorer John Marquis also slotted back into the line-up following a brief layoff with an ankle injury.

And it was Marquis who had a very mixed game – scoring the second goal of the afternoon in the first half but he was also sent off for Pompey in the 68th minute.

Portsmouth quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Fratton Park – But are they true?

1 of 19

The full capacity of Fratton Park is 20,620

It was a straight red for the striker and it was for a challenge on Harry Chapman deemed as ‘serious foul play’, and it was very clumsy from the Pompey target man.

Supporters are split down the middle when it comes to the reaction, with some believing it was incredibly harsh and others thinking Marquis was really clumsy – check out the reaction below.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Stupid’, ‘Would love to see him gone’ – These Portsmouth fans react to player following flashpoint v Shrewsbury

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: