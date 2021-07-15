‘Stupid offer’ – Many West Brom fans react to transfer bid from West Ham United

West Ham United have had a bid rejected for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to the Athletic.

The 28-year-old is attracting plenty of interest after an impressive Premier League campaign last term, despite the Baggies’ relegation to the Championship.

Johnstone kept only six clean sheets in 37 games last term, but his performances were generally impressive and a move back to the top-flight looks to be on the cards.

Arsenal and Spurs are said to be monitoring Johnstone, whose contract expires at the end of next season meaning that he could be available to sign on a free.

According to the Athletic, West Ham have now had a bid rejected for Johnstone, as David Moyes looks to provide competition for the 36-year-old Lukasz Fabianski.

It is unknown how much the bid was worth, but Albion value Johnstone at a price of £10million and the offer was said to be lower than that.

Albion will be braced for further interest in Johnstone this summer, and there is every chance of him leaving to move back up to the Premier League.

But at the moment, the club are standing firm and haven’t fallen to the temptation of cashing in on Johnstone at the first sight of pound signs.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to this rejected bid…

Fully expect Johnstone to go, but to go and sit on a bench would be an absolute waste of his peak years #wba — ComeBackUpWinTheCup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@MattHalesowen) July 14, 2021

I imagine wherever he went, he’d have faith in himself in becoming no.1 — G-WBA (@LocalBaggiesFan) July 14, 2021

I keep hearing some clubs go "but he's a free agent in 2022" Believe me when he's a free agent in 2022 he's walking to better clubs than have been linked. So given his quality. Why not just pay 10-15 mill before you watch him walk to Arsenal or Spurs for free next summer — James (@James18209464) July 14, 2021

If Sam stays and helps get us promoted that’s surely worth more than 10 million. If we can’t get the fee we want keep him https://t.co/Dy2cGNOmd5 — steve WBA (@WbaSteve) July 15, 2021

Surely we can’t be letting Pereira go for under 10mil then?😭 https://t.co/AC5mZCiPKL — 𝑫𝒂𝒏🗣 (@danwba_) July 14, 2021

What is it with teams bidding stupid offers for our players? https://t.co/azU7SVmFQH — Support Vals Tricky Baggies (@WbaNathan__) July 14, 2021