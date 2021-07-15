Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Stupid offer’ – Many West Brom fans react to transfer bid from West Ham United

Published

4 mins ago

on

West Ham United have had a bid rejected for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to the Athletic.

The 28-year-old is attracting plenty of interest after an impressive Premier League campaign last term, despite the Baggies’ relegation to the Championship.

Johnstone kept only six clean sheets in 37 games last term, but his performances were generally impressive and a move back to the top-flight looks to be on the cards.

Arsenal and Spurs are said to be monitoring Johnstone, whose contract expires at the end of next season meaning that he could be available to sign on a free.

According to the Athletic, West Ham have now had a bid rejected for Johnstone, as David Moyes looks to provide competition for the 36-year-old Lukasz Fabianski.

It is unknown how much the bid was worth, but Albion value Johnstone at a price of £10million and the offer was said to be lower than that.

Albion will be braced for further interest in Johnstone this summer, and there is every chance of him leaving to move back up to the Premier League.

But at the moment, the club are standing firm and haven’t fallen to the temptation of cashing in on Johnstone at the first sight of pound signs.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to this rejected bid…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

