‘Stupid’, ‘Needs fining’ – These Stoke City fans hit out at 26-y/o following Middlesbrough defeat

1 hour ago

Stoke City fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough yesterday, with Nick Powell sent off late on to cap off what was a dismal afternoon for the Potters.

The attacking midfielder has been an important player for the Staffordshire outfit when fit and he was once again in the XI from the off for Michael O’Neill’s men.

However, he will miss the crucial trip to Wigan on Tuesday after he was sent off for two bookings late on.

Having lunged in for his first yellow, the second was given as Powell blocked off his opponent and whilst it was slightly harsh, the 26-year-old appeared to have lost his head as the incidents came within a minute of each other with the game already lost.

Of course, the suspension will hurt Stoke for the massive midweek clash and that angered the Potters fans who were critical of Powell on Twitter. Here we look at some of the comments…


