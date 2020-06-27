‘Stupid’, ‘Idiotic’ – Plenty of Derby fans react to player incident during Reading win

Derby County earned an important 2-1 victory over Reading today thanks to goals from Tom Lawrence and Wayne Rooney.

The win was hard-fought and it means that the Rams are within just three points of the Championship’s top six.

However, the win was overshadowed by an incident which occurred after the full-time whistle when Reading centre-back Matt Miazga clashed with Derby’s Lawrence.

The altercation led to both players being sent-off with a number of players then getting involved in the altercation afterwards.

Lawrence has been known to have a hot streak within his game, and had received a yellow card already in the match.

As the Welshman received a straight red card at the end of the fixture, it means that he will now miss the important clash with both rivals and play-off chasers Nottingham Forest.

Here’s how Derby County fans reacted to Lawrence’s red card at the end of the fixture…

Miazga’s actions was a lot worse than Tom but Tom shouldn’t have tried headbutt him, because of both actions, they both should be sent off 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Thomas Jonathan Rhodes (@mrthomasjrhodes) June 27, 2020

Moves his head into the defender, no way will it get overturned even if the defender was by far the worst offender in this. — Shaun H (@crimson_crowbar) June 27, 2020

We'll never know what/if anything was said to incite Lawrence into squaring up to him, but the fact is he could've walked away. Real shame to see him getting sucked into it as he hadn't even been booked in his previous 11 games. Looked like he'd mellowed. #dcfc — Steve Bloomer’s Washing (@SteveBloomerPod) June 27, 2020

Tom Lawrence showed his good and bad side today. Wasteful in possession, then scores a wonderful goal, then wins valuable freekicks late on before receiving a red card after FT. Could miss 3 games, including Forest. Stupid. #dcfcfans #dcfc — Tom Thorogood (@TomThorogood17) June 27, 2020

The Derby fans should all be celebrating three points. Praising the team for seeing out that poor second half. Tom Lawrence also would of got praise for his performance and goal. Instead all we are talking about his Lawrence petulance and idiotic behaviour. #dcfc — Tommy Evans (@derby1884) June 27, 2020

Think people are being a *little* harsh on Lawrence. He seems to have been better with his discipline of late, and while the red is correct, there’s plenty more done wrong by the Reading player. Fully understand Tom’s reaction. #dcfc — Samuel 🐑 (@DCFCMiguel13) June 27, 2020

Tom Lawrence getting sent off after the final whistle is the most Tom Lawrence thing ever. Not surprised. 😂😂 #dcfcfans #dcfc — Sam 🐏 (@WoodyDCFC) June 27, 2020