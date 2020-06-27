Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Stupid’, ‘Idiotic’ – Plenty of Derby fans react to player incident during Reading win

Published

1 hour ago

on

Derby County earned an important 2-1 victory over Reading today thanks to goals from Tom Lawrence and Wayne Rooney.

The win was hard-fought and it means that the Rams are within just three points of the Championship’s top six.

However, the win was overshadowed by an incident which occurred after the full-time whistle when Reading centre-back Matt Miazga clashed with Derby’s Lawrence.

The altercation led to both players being sent-off with a number of players then getting involved in the altercation afterwards.

Lawrence has been known to have a hot streak within his game, and had received a yellow card already in the match.

As the Welshman received a straight red card at the end of the fixture, it means that he will now miss the important clash with both rivals and play-off chasers Nottingham Forest.

Here’s how Derby County fans reacted to Lawrence’s red card at the end of the fixture…

