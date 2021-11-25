‘Stupid decision’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as major club news seems imminent

Sheffield United are set to part company with Serbian manager Slavisa Jokanovic, as per a report from The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Accumulating 23 points from their opening 19 games, Sheffield United sit in 16th place.

The Blades have struggled with consistency under Jokanovic, with Sheffield United sitting as many points from the relegation zone as they are from the play-off positions.

Despite last season’s slump in the Premier League, The Blades would have been expecting to be pushing for promotion during these early stages of the campaign.

This latest news has emerged after The Blades have kept two consecutive clean sheets for the first time all season, with the first game coming in the form of a 0-0 draw at home to Coventry City.

Their latest fixture was a 1-0 victory over Reading, with Jayden Bogle netting the winner in the 56th minute.

It remains to be seen how Sheffield United are set to recruit a new manager, but the ultimate objective for whoever takes charge is to surge up the table and challenge for the Championship play-offs.

Here, we take a look at just some of the many responses on Twitter that this piece of news has generated within the Sheffield United community…

Proper wanted it to work out for Slav, was always going to be a transitional period and who knows, given time he may have turned it around https://t.co/WzXjP7meQ2 — Joel Roberts (@JoelRoberts_) November 25, 2021

This is a stupid decision (if this is a sacking) if true.

Slav should be given way more time to turn things around. He never got the players he wanted in the summer window but who knows whats gone off https://t.co/nPmF7yX6Ny — SteveCooper🔴⚪️⚔️🔴⚪️ (@steveco87037733) November 25, 2021

We're becoming a laughing stock, if he's walked then there's clearly something wrong above him! https://t.co/cib9F5myZD — Ivesy⚔️ (@ivesy_sufc95) November 25, 2021

The Sheffield United I know and love is back BABY 🥴🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/VuCk2av3We — T (@TheT0M_) November 25, 2021

I know get a win and then sack him 😂🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Fc9zMlgSgz — Corey Kelleher (@CoreyKelleher05) November 25, 2021

Announce Warnock for the jokes https://t.co/AmrLxjY8YK — Blade Warny (@BladeWarny) November 25, 2021

This is balmy if true! Looks like he was sold a https://t.co/FV85G61ynX where do we go Hecky back in charge? — ⚪⚫🔴⚪⚫⚔Ray-z-Blade ⚔🚀🚀🚀🌟⭐ (@AbladeRay) November 25, 2021