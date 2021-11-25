Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Stupid decision’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as major club news seems imminent

Sheffield United are set to part company with Serbian manager Slavisa Jokanovic, as per a report from The Telegraph’s John Percy. 

Accumulating 23 points from their opening 19 games, Sheffield United sit in 16th place. 

The Blades have struggled with consistency under Jokanovic, with Sheffield United sitting as many points from the relegation zone as they are from the play-off positions.

Despite last season’s slump in the Premier League, The Blades would have been expecting to be pushing for promotion during these early stages of the campaign.

This latest news has emerged after The Blades have kept two consecutive clean sheets for the first time all season, with the first game coming in the form of a 0-0 draw at home to Coventry City. 

Their latest fixture was a 1-0 victory over Reading, with Jayden Bogle netting the winner in the 56th minute. 

It remains to be seen how Sheffield United are set to recruit a new manager, but the ultimate objective for whoever takes charge is to surge up the table and challenge for the Championship play-offs. 

Here, we take a look at just some of the many responses on Twitter that this piece of news has generated within the Sheffield United community…


