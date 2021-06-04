Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘Stupid decision’, ‘Gut wrenching’ – These Portsmouth fans react as promotion rivals seal transfer swoop for defender

Published

4 mins ago

on

Portsmouth have confirmed that Jack Whatmough will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer to join Wigan Athletic.

The defender, who came through the ranks at Fratton Park, has been an important player for the Blues over the years, which included featuring in 34 games in the season that has just finished, but he has suffered with injuries regularly in the past.

However, with his contract expiring there were always doubts about Whatmough’s future and despite Pompey trying to agree fresh terms, the club announced that the player will leave at the end of the month.

Whatmough is set to link up with Wigan moving forward, with the Latics hoping to be one of the clubs that are competing for promotion along with Danny Cowley’s side next season.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Portsmouth – Can you identify them?

1 of 20

Sylvain Distin

Therefore, many Pompey fans were disappointed at this update, although they appreciated what Whatmough has done over the years.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Stupid decision’, ‘Gut wrenching’ – These Portsmouth fans react as promotion rivals seal transfer swoop for defender

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: