Portsmouth have confirmed that Jack Whatmough will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer to join Wigan Athletic.

💙 Farewell and best wishes to Jack Whatmough, who has agreed a deal to join Wigan#Pompey — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) June 4, 2021

The defender, who came through the ranks at Fratton Park, has been an important player for the Blues over the years, which included featuring in 34 games in the season that has just finished, but he has suffered with injuries regularly in the past.

However, with his contract expiring there were always doubts about Whatmough’s future and despite Pompey trying to agree fresh terms, the club announced that the player will leave at the end of the month.

Whatmough is set to link up with Wigan moving forward, with the Latics hoping to be one of the clubs that are competing for promotion along with Danny Cowley’s side next season.

Therefore, many Pompey fans were disappointed at this update, although they appreciated what Whatmough has done over the years.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Probably for the best overall. A shame given the player he once was, and might be once again, but not overly disappointed on the player he has been recently. Injuries clearly had a massive impact. Nothing but thanks and best wishes though. All the best Jack. — Paul Sexstone (@pompeypaul72) June 4, 2021

Yikes! Clearly didn’t care about playing for us. Just going where the money’s at. Wish you the best. — loftusinked (@thiskidloftus) June 4, 2021

Stupid decision but all the best for him ig. Get the Owners out — Alex Furniss (@furniss_alex) June 4, 2021

Poor from the club, no doubt we’ll be starting the season with Downing and Raggett — 🇬🇧🐮Championship 22/23 (@BlueArmyAlex) June 4, 2021

Goodbye Jack Whatmough and many thanks for all you've done throughout your time here since coming up from the academy. Thanks for being part of those great memories that include getting us promoted to League One. Whatever you do at Wigan Jack Whatmough I wish you the very best. — Harry Wood (@HazzaTWood96) June 4, 2021

This one is the most gut wrenching as watched him from age 16/17 and through all the injuries. To let him go so easily to a rival seems madness but maybe Pompey know he’s always gonna have the knee problems and never far way from being out for months. Time will tell — Sean Derwin (@IndianaDerman) June 4, 2021

All the best jack, awful from the club but we move. Announce Robertson 😏 — Ash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@FazRallerrrr) June 4, 2021