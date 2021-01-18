Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Stupid decision’, Genuinely gutted’ – Many Birmingham fans react as club announce player departure

Published

1 hour ago

on

There has been a departure from Birmingham City today as Dan Crowley has moved to League One Hull City on loan for the rest of the season.

A 2019 summer signing from Dutch side Willem II, Crowley arrived in the second city to much fanfare, with supporters hoping he would bring a fresh creative spark to the side.

The 18 months he’s spent at St. Andrews though have been bitterly disappointing, with the Arsenal academy graduate contributing to just six goals in 38 league games last season (transfermarkt), and only seeing the pitch three times in the current campaign.

The 23-year-old was clearly not a favourite of Aitor Karanka, who gave him just one league start this season and with his contract expiring in June (although the club have an option to extend by a year), Crowley has gone to find game-time in the hope of securing a permanent deal elsewhere.

And he is going to a Hull side who are flying high in second position in League One, but he will face some stiff competition for a spot in the Tigers’ midfield with the likes of Greg Docherty and George Honeyman patrolling the engine room currently.

Quiz: The top 16 Birmingham City record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16

Who did Jude Bellingham join for £21 million?

Some Birmingham fans are disappointed that a player of his technical ability cannot find a place in Karanka’s team, but others are happy to get another name off the wage bill if it helps bring someone else in – check out some of the reactions from Twitter.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Stupid decision’, Genuinely gutted’ – Many Birmingham fans react as club announce player departure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: