‘Stupid decision’, Genuinely gutted’ – Many Birmingham fans react as club announce player departure

There has been a departure from Birmingham City today as Dan Crowley has moved to League One Hull City on loan for the rest of the season.

A 2019 summer signing from Dutch side Willem II, Crowley arrived in the second city to much fanfare, with supporters hoping he would bring a fresh creative spark to the side.

The 18 months he’s spent at St. Andrews though have been bitterly disappointing, with the Arsenal academy graduate contributing to just six goals in 38 league games last season (transfermarkt), and only seeing the pitch three times in the current campaign.

The 23-year-old was clearly not a favourite of Aitor Karanka, who gave him just one league start this season and with his contract expiring in June (although the club have an option to extend by a year), Crowley has gone to find game-time in the hope of securing a permanent deal elsewhere.

And he is going to a Hull side who are flying high in second position in League One, but he will face some stiff competition for a spot in the Tigers’ midfield with the likes of Greg Docherty and George Honeyman patrolling the engine room currently.

Some Birmingham fans are disappointed that a player of his technical ability cannot find a place in Karanka’s team, but others are happy to get another name off the wage bill if it helps bring someone else in – check out some of the reactions from Twitter.

Don’t get it…but…must be something as to also why no other championship club can knocking 🤷🏼‍♂️

Hope he goes out proves a point then comes back next year to fill the 10 role he’s made for IMO (Doubt it though) — Chris Royston (@MrBrightside_32) January 18, 2021

Everyone saying get your place back next season. He is out of contract this season. He has offered absolutely nothing in the 18 months — Nick Hudson (@nickmhudson) January 18, 2021

Prove him wrong, claim your place back next season — 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤 💗 (JB Soopa Fan) (@jackwilsonbcfc) January 18, 2021

Such a shame he hasn’t been playing this year, has the potential to be one of the best playmakers in the league — ldale44 (@LouisDa31764339) January 18, 2021

Silly decision. All the best Dan, show them they've made the wrong choice! — Joeyyy (@_Joseph590) January 18, 2021

Good decision, be happy that we haven’t sold him, hopefully prove AK wrong and be in the squad next season — Karankered (@karankered) January 18, 2021

Ridiculous move.why hasnt he been given a chance? Is Karanka heightist or something? — Martin Ward (@562b3bf6d77a468) January 18, 2021

Genuinely gutted. Clearly a natural footballing talent. Good luck Dan, hope to see you next season. KRO — Big Dave (@dave20581783) January 18, 2021

Stupid decision — Ayla Harris (@aylaharrisxo) January 18, 2021

still think this is a shocking decision https://t.co/3UzVbfjSCE — Jonathan (@jonr1875) January 18, 2021