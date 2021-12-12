‘Stupendous’, ‘So undervalued’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s showing

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to Barry Bannan’s goal and all round performance during his side’s 2-0 away with at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday in Sky Bet League One.

The Owls took to the task of picking up maximum points at Gresty Road well yesterday, with Bannan striking their first of the game in the first half as he finished well after a jinking run past several Crewe players.

Bannan then helped his side to cap off the victory in the second half as Lee Gregory added a second in the 47th minute to make the points safe as Wednesday returned to the Steel City in high spirits.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Owls fans to react to what they saw from their captain during the match, with many taking to social media to air their views on his performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Scottish Zidane — ET (@et_swfc) December 12, 2021

Stupendous build up play and finish https://t.co/0cmlRw9hnc — ryan harrison (@RyHswfc) December 12, 2021

But people still say he shouldn’t play 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/iu0xPjqr7D — jord (@jord_8) December 12, 2021

Some tekkers are good… some tekkers are bad .. but some tekkers…. — Liam Powell (@flash_aah) December 11, 2021

Best player in the league — Luke Pearson (@lukepeo1867) December 11, 2021

Better than zidane — no (@reorgegoberts) December 11, 2021

What a player! so undervalued — ⒶⒶ 🦉 (@ANDYOWL82) December 11, 2021

What a beauty — Hunter (@swfchunter) December 11, 2021