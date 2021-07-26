‘Stunning’, ‘Unreal’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are loving club reveal ahead of 2021/22

Charlton Athletic’s new black and gold third kit was announced this morning, with Diallang Jaiyesimi and Jayden Stockley headlining the photoshoot.

The club are yet to bring out their home and away kits for the upcoming season but it is fair to say they have struck the right note with the third kit. Following a theme of the summer, with a host of clubs using similar colour schemes, Charlton’s new black and gold third kit made by Hummel has the sword emblem on its own rather than the full club badge for the first time in 47 years.

It will be seen in action in their pre-season friendly against Fulham this Saturday, The Addicks’ final pre-season dress rehearsal before the opening day, after their trip to Selhurst Park to face fellow South Londoners Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

The Addicks will be setting their sights on promotion back to the Championship this term, in the club’s full season under Nigel Adkins who arrived in March to replace Lee Bowyer. They have swooped to make five additions so far this summer, paying a fee for both Stockley and Sean Clare most notably.

Stockley was particularly enthused by the new strip as for his blonde hair, his reaction was shared on the club’s twitter account.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Best kit I have seen in a long time wow 😍 — CafcTyler🔴⚪️ (@cafc_tyler) July 26, 2021

Stunning. I'm a big fan of the sword without the circle, much more classy #cafc — Andy Lopata (@AndyLopata) July 26, 2021

Yep that third kit is unreal 👍🏻 #cafc — Ollie (@OllsCAFC) July 26, 2021

That is stunning. — CAFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cafc___) July 26, 2021

Wow! That is magnificent — Rich (@Real_ScottyLou) July 26, 2021