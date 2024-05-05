Eberechi Eze may not be done helping Queens Park Rangers just yet, despite departing Loftus Road nearly four years ago.

Eze made his professional debut at QPR in 2016, impressing in his four years at Loftus Road before leaving in 2020 for Crystal Palace.

The attacking midfielder has become a key player since at Selhurst Park, reportedly attracting interest from clubs such as Man City and Tottenham Hotspur for his stunning performances.

Despite injury struggles, he has featured heavily in recent seasons at Palace and even made his England debut in 2023, with journalist Alan Nixon recently reporting that the Eagles hierarchy will demand £80 million from interested clubs for his services this summer.

This will benefit QPR massively - they inserted a 20% sell-on clause into the £16 million (rising to £20 million) fee that saw him join Palace in 2020, and so could be set to come into a lump sum that would possibly allow them to sign a marquee player this summer.

Ebere Eze could leave Crystal Palace this summer

It is no secret that Eze is admired by some top Premier League clubs, and despite being of real importance to Crystal Palace, the club seem open to realistic offers for their star man.

Just last September, The Mirror reported that Manchester City had failed in a £60 million bid for Eze in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Pep Guardiola called the 25-year-old an "incredible threat" after they faced off last March, and it is believed that Eze would love the opportunity of linking up with the City boss.

Their advances did not work out last summer though, after Palace refused to budge from their £80 million asking price so late on in the window.

To City's relief, things could be different this time around - Eze signed a new contract at Palace last November and Oliver Glasner is now the boss at Selhurst Park.

Eberechi Eze 23/24 season statistics (all comps, transfermarkt) Appearances 28 Goals 8 Assists 5 Stats Correct As Of May 4, 2024

Glasner will be looking to stamp his own mark on Palace's side in his first summer window, and could see Eze's potential departure as a nice sum of money to bring in players that he definitely wants in his side going forward.

Eze is an exceptional player, but not irreplaceable, and this could certainly work to QPR's advantage as they wait patiently for the windfall from his move, but they will be hoping Palace sell sooner rather than later in case his value does depreciate in seasons to come.

The potential sell-on sum hinges on how much Palace receive for Eze, but if he does go for £80 million, QPR could be in line for as much as £12 million as that is 20% of the profit made from his sale for £20 million to the Eagles.

Ebere Eze sell-on clause could be huge for QPR this summer

That sort of money can be invaluable to any Championship club, not least QPR, who have spent a fee on just seven players in the last three years, according to transfermarkt.

Key players Chris Willock, Sinclair Armstrong and Jimmy Dunne are out of contract at the end of the season (albeit Dunne and Armstrong have an extra club-held year option), so boss Marti Cifuentes may be set to be a busy man this summer, and he also may need a new goalkeeper too if Asmir Begovic departs.

Cifuentes has shown he can revitalise and improve a demoralised squad by pulling QPR out of the relegation places and into safety this season, so the club would surely love to give him money to work with as he looks to push for the top-half next season.

Everyone connected with the club will owe Eberechi Eze a huge thank-you for his Palace performances that could see him leave the club for no less than £80 million, and in turn, net the Hoops a sizeable sum of money - it could be the catalyst for Cifuentes to bring in some more quality additions to push the R's up the table next season.