Highlights Mikey Johnston is keen to join West Brom and seek more playing time.

West Brom are in need of attacking reinforcement in their promotion battle.

Johnston would be a smart signing for West Brom, bringing a dynamic and exciting presence to the team.

Mikey Johnston is still awaiting the green light from Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers before pursuing a move to West Brom.

According to Football Scotland, the winger is keen to make the switch away from Parkhead as he seeks more regular playing time.

Johnston has been linked with a loan move to the Hawthorns for the second half of the campaign.

The Baggies are chasing promotion to the Premier League, with Carlos Corberan hoping to bolster his attacking options.

The Ireland international has made just eight league appearances for the Scottish champions since returning to the club in the summer, including three starts.

West Brom transfer latest

Johnston spent last season out on loan with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes, where he featured 25 times as they finished sixth in the table.

He contributed one goal and four assists, with the winger’s performances earning him a call-up to the Ireland national squad.

However, the 24-year-old has been unable to cement his place as a regular presence in Rodgers’ first team squad, leading to speculation he could depart this January.

The clubs have until 1 February to come to an agreement on a deal, with Johnston ready to make the switch to the Championship.

West Brom’s need for attacking reinforcement

West Brom are in a precarious financial position, and are unlikely to spend too much this winter despite being in a tight promotion battle.

The Midlands outfit is up for sale, with owner Guochuan Lai overseeing issues off the pitch.

Jeremy Sarmiento saw his loan spell at West Brom cut short earlier this month, leading to the club’s pursuit of another forward.

The Brighton winger has moved on loan to promotion rivals Ipswich Town following an agreement with the Seagulls.

This came as a blow to Corberan, who will be hoping Johnston can arrive to fill the void left by the Ecuador international.

West Brom league position

West Brom are currently fifth in the Championship table, three points clear of seventh place Hull City.

Albion suffered a 2-0 defeat last weekend that allowed the chasing pack to close the gap to their position inside the play-off places.

The Baggies have now lost two of their last three league games, but remain inside the top six for the time being.

Corberan will be hoping to get back to winning ways when his side returns to league action on 3 February with a home game against Birmingham City.

However, they face Wolves in the fourth round of the FA Cup before then, with the two meeting on 28 January.

Johnston would be a smart signing

Johnston hasn’t been able to break into Rodgers’ first team plans, but he could be a smart signing for West Brom.

He has a dynamism that is quite exciting, and should entertain Baggies supporters.

The Ireland international can bring something different to this team, and provide a threat from out wide, which it lost with Sarmiento leaving.

A loan move could also pave the way for a permanent deal down the line, if he proves to be a success at the Hawthorns.