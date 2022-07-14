Stumbling block revealed in pursuit of Blackburn player with links to Leeds and West Ham

The price-tag for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz is reportedly putting potential buyers off with Leeds United and West Ham United among the clubs linked.

Brereton Diaz is in the final 12 months of his contract at Ewood Park and enjoyed the best season of his career in 2021/22 – scoring 22 Championship goals and generating headlines on international duty with Chile.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move away from Rovers in January and remained at the club but both Leeds and West Ham have been touted with an interest this summer.

However, journalist Alan Nixon has reported that buyers are currently being put off by the price of a potential deal.

Chilean outlet AS has indicated that no formal offers have yet been made for the forward.

The Lancashire Telegraph reported earlier this week that Blackburn would look for at least £20 million if they were to let Brereton Diaz leave this summer – though there are suggestions that figure may have to come down due to his contract situation.

Rovers paid £6 million to sign the striker from Nottingham Forest in 2019 in a deal that included a sell-on clause.

The Verdict

This is a transfer saga that is showing no signs of letting up anytime soon.

You can understand why there is Premier League interest in the striker but it appears the likes of Leeds and West Ham are not willing to pay what Blackburn are asking – reported to be more than £20 million.

It remains to be seen whether either side will budge but there has been no suggestion that Brereton Diaz will sign a new contract, which may leave Rovers feeling as though they have to consider any significant offers as the risk of losing him for nothing next summer is too great.

At the same time, the buying clubs willingness to splash the cash on the 23-year-old may well increase as the end of the transfer window edges nearer.

It could well be a case of who blinks first.