“Stumbling block might be the price” – Chelsea named alongside Liverpool and Barca in January links to EFL player: The verdict

Chelsea have been linked with Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge ahead of the January transfer window.

French outlet Jeunes Footeux has reported that the Blues, Barcelona, and Liverpool are among the big clubs keeping tabs on the Championship star.

But would he be a good signing for Chelsea? And do they need him?

Alfie Burns

There’s no denying that he’s got Premier League quality and Berge actually feels like a player you get the best out of depending on those around him.

In a very good Sheffield United side at the top of the Championship, he’s thriving. He can build play from deeper, or knit things together intelligently between the lines.

Those two qualities he could translate back onto a Premier League stage and, naturally, with a higher quality of player around him, he will look better again.

You’d question whether or not Chelsea need him but in the scenario where they got him, they could find a use for him. He’s flexible between systems and progressive enough to play for Graham Potter.

The stumbling block might be the price as he’s worth so much to Sheffield United as they chase promotion. It might be that he’s invaluable to what the riches of the Premier League might bring to the club.

Ned Holmes

It’s not a move that I think Chelsea fans would be particularly happy with but I do think he could do a job at Stamford Bridge.

The question is do they need him enough to spend the £35 million or so it’ll likely cost to prize him away from the Blades midway through the season? I’m not sure.

In terms of forward-thinking central midfielders, they’ve already got Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek while it sounds like they feel 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka is first team level.

With that in mind, it’s hard to see why they’d splash the cash on someone like Berge – particularly given there are other parts of their squad that need a bit of work.

Billy Mulley

Sander Berge is a level above at Championship level and possesses all the traits you could possibly hope for from a central midfielder.

Able to operate in a holding position, and more advanced as a number 10, the 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Blades over the past season and is integral to how Paul Heckingbottom’s side play.

Whilst I am extremely confident that Berge can thrive at the highest level, the only concern I have about this move is the amount of game time he would see.

He is a player who deserves to be playing regular football in the top tier, and if that cannot be promised at Chelsea, then maybe remaining at Sheffield United and chasing promotion with the Blades might be the best option.