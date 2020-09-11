Stumbling block in West Brom’s pursuit of EFL ace revealed

Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant remains a top target for West Bromwich Albion in the transfer window, but a deal for the attacker has been described as difficult.

It was a memorable 2019/20 campaign for West Brom, who won promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship. However, they did so without a prolific goalscorer.

That’s led to interest in Huddersfield’s main man, Grant, this summer. The 22-year-old scored 19 goals and registered four assists for the Terriers last season in the Championship.

His goals were crucial to the side’s survival, despite the former Charlton man playing a lot of football from the left.

Despite the interest in Grant from West Brom and the fact he’s a key target heading into the final month of the transfer window, the deal isn’t an easy one to do.

As per Steve Madeley at The Athletic, the money involved in the deal will make things difficult due to the outlay Albion put forward to bring in Grady Diangana on a permanent deal from West Ham United.

Andre Gray at Watford has been mentioned as an alternative in the same tweet.

Re: Strikers. Karlan Grant still Slaven Bilic's top target. Deal difficult due to money and the fact Albion spent a lot on Diangana. Andre Gray remains alternative option. Deeney spoken about but not really the type of quick, direct striker Bilic is after. #WBA @TheAthleticUK — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) September 11, 2020

The Verdict

Huddersfield have Grant on a decent contract and, given his importance to the side, there’s no way that Carlos Corberan’s side can afford to lose him on the cheap this summer.

Grant was so impressive in the Championship last season and scored a lot of goals, which did help Town stay in the division.

He’s worth so much to them and that might just be an issue for West Brom if they want to sign him this summer.

However, there’s a fair few fixtures to come before deadline day, which might well persuade the Baggies to either push on with this deal or forget it altogether.

