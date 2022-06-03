Stumbling block emerges in Turkish club’s pursuit of Burnley player

Burnley have only just added Wout Weghorst to their ranks earlier this year – but they are facing interest from Turkish giants Besiktas, according to reporter Berk Bekgoz.

The striker has managed 20 appearances for the Clarets so far since his January arrival from Wolfsburg, bagging two goals along the way.

Now, he could be tempted away from Turf Moor already with the club now in the Championship and having to face getting rid of top earners due to their impending financial situation.

Besiktas are rumoured to be interested in a deal for the Dutch striker, who has amassed 12 caps for his country, but as of now they cannot meet the wages that the towering forward wants.

Waghorst’s record before joining the Clarets suggests he can be a threat, as he managed 70 goals for Wolfsburg during his time in Germany and prior to that, he had a total of 45 in 86 for AZ Alkmaar too.

It hasn’t gone quite as well at Burnley in the short-term, but that could be put down to their league positioning.

The Clarets would likely have hoped that the striker would stay on with the side in the second tier and help fire them back up, but it appears a deal away from the club could now be a real possibility.

Turkey would likely appeal as it would be in the top flight and would also be a new experience for Weghorst, with the player not having tested himself in that country yet.

Burnley though will likely try hard to keep hold of him, especially considering they are already fairly light up-front, with the Burnley Express also noting interest from Fenerbahce and PSV Eindhoven.

The Verdict

Wout Weghorst probably hasn’t shown his best or what he is capable of yet because of the current situation with Burnley and the fact they were near the relegation spots before ultimately going down.

The striker has been excellent elsewhere though – in Germany he was prolific and in the Netherlands he had an equally solid record.

Burnley appears to be a one off for him and if given the chance in the second tier, he could probably thrive.

He might not get the chance though, with this interest likely meaning he will be tempted into a move.

The Turkish top flight may look a lot more appealing to the forward than a campaign in the Championship.

If Burnley can convince him to stay, then it would be a coup for them.

Otherwise, they should get the most money they can for him and use it to recruit another striker.