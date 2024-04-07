Sunderland AFC's pursuit of their next manager has seemingly hit a setback, as their keenness to appoint Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl may not be straight-forward.

The Stadium of Light has seen a revolving door of managers this season, and going into the summer, the Black Cats are likely to want to make an appointment before the end of the season if possible.

This will be to help maximise business in the upcoming transfer to help push towards potential promotion next season.

Firstly, however, Sunderland must negotiate two rather large hurdles in their pursuit of their next manager, to ensure they make a perfect appointment.

Sheffield Wednesday want significant compensation for Danny Rohl

Revealed this morning by journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, if Sunderland are to make a move for Danny Rohl, then Sheffield Wednesday will want to receive a large compensation package for a manager they only appointed back in October.

The German was previously assistant to Hansi Flick at both Bayern Munich and the German National Team, and became the Owls' youngest ever manager at 34-years-old when he took the helm after Xisco Munoz's sacking following an 11-game winless start to the season.

Since becoming manager at Hillsborough, Rohl has experienced mixed success.

Despite guiding the club to all 12 of their wins this season, the South Yorkshire side are still in the relegation zone, lying in 23rd position.

However, with the fight against relegation looking like it will go right down to the wire, there is still time for Rohl to guide the club to safety in their first season back in the second tier.

Backroom staff issue could stop Danny Rohl approach from Sunderland

In Nixon's update on the Black Cats' interest in Rohl, he also mentioned that Sunderland will want to stick with the same backroom staff they've kept all season.

This is the other big stumbling block when looking toward their next managerial appointment, especially with Rohl - who has plenty of names on his staff.

When Michael Beale took over in December 2023, he wasn't allowed to bring in his own backroom team.

This issue, as Nixon puts it, 'handicapped' Beale and meant he joined the club alone for what turned out to be a beleaguered spell as Black Cats boss, where he lost the faith of the fans, and appeared to lose the dressing room in his final games in charge.

Beale, who departed the club following a loss to former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray's Birmingham City, guided the club to results that ultimately left them out of the race for the play-offs come the middle of February.

Paul Heckingbottom is Sunderland's other top target for managerial vacancy

Nixon revealed last week that former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is Sunderland's other top target to replace Beale for next season.

While, financially, this will be a much more attractive appointment, he will also want to bring in his own backroom team.

However, Sunderland may only be willing to allow just one member of staff not already at the club to join alongside Heckingbottom, leaving him with a tough choice to make.

Nixon's Patreon post lists two names, those being current Sheffield United coach Jack Lester, or the out-of-work Stuart McCall.

It's imaginable that both may want to join up with Heckingbottom, as Lester gained his first bit of experience of elite mens coaching when he joined up with the backroom staff under the 46-year-old in South Yorkshire.

Whereas McCall was Heckingbottom's right-hand-man during his tenure at Bramall Lane, so he may naturally follow him onto his next job too and take up the same position.