A deal for Sheffield United to sign Besiktas' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer is reportedly seen as unlikely with wages seen as a stumbling block.

According to The Star, it is not expected that a move for the 30-year-old will be made by the Blades at this time.

Oxlade-Chamberlain signed for Turkish side Besiktas last summer but is being linked with a return to English football this year.

Chris Wilder will be looking to strengthen his first team squad as the Yorkshire outfit will be targeting a promotion push next season.

Sheffield United will be keen to make an immediate return to the top flight after suffering relegation with a 20th-place finish in the Premier League.

Sheffield United’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stance

It has been reported in Turkey that Wilder is planning to bring Oxlade-Chamberlain to Bramall Lane this summer.

But it is believed that the ex-Liverpool star’s wages are too much of a stumbling block for Sheffield United to overcome.

His current wage is worth roughly £50,000 per week, which is not something that the Blades are willing to take on unless they receive some form of investment, likely through a takeover.

It has been reported that the Championship side is attracting interest from prospective new owners, but no agreement has yet been reached on any possible takeover.

It is understood that the current owner, Prince Abdullah, would like to retain a stake in Sheffield United, but that he is open to external investment amid interest from an American consortium.

This will have an impact on the club’s spending power in the transfer market this summer, as a takeover being agreed could inject cash into Wilder’s plans.

But, as things stand, a pursuit of Oxlade-Chamberlain is unlikely to come to fruition.

Until a takeover can be agreed, it is believed that Sheffield United will be focusing on loans and free transfers, with money likely to be tight in this transfer window.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s stint in Turkey

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Besiktas league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 20 (11) 4 (1)

Oxlade-Chamberlain signed for Besiktas in 2023 after departing Liverpool at the end of his contract.

The former England international signed a three-year deal with the Süper Lig side and featured 20 times for them in the Turkish top flight last season (all stats from Fbref).

He contributed four goals and one assist, as the team finished sixth in the table.

Injuries in recent years have seen him struggle for game time, especially in his final few campaigns at Liverpool, but he managed 11 starts in his first year with Besiktas.

Oxlade-Chamberlain wouldn’t be a fitting signing for Sheffield United

Oxlade-Chamberlain at his very best was a Champions League-calibre player, and he excelled playing for both Arsenal and Liverpool when fit.

But injury issues have plagued his career, and he is no longer the star that he once was.

While he could probably still perform quite well at a Championship level, his high wages would be a big risk to take for the Blades with their financial situation.

Sheffield United should be avoiding expensive older players that will have no resale value this summer, as it will only make their financial situation even worse in the long run.

A rebuild is needed ahead of their return to the second tier and splashing out on risky transfers is not the way to build a squad to challenge for promotion.