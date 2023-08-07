Many Queens Park Rangers fans were slightly worried heading into the start of the 2023-24 Championship season this weekend when they travelled to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

The R's have made some solid enough signings this summer on free transfers, but their injury crisis and general lack of depth in the middle of defence was a major concern going into the clash with the Hornets.

And as it happened, there was every right to be worried as Valerien Ismael's side fired in four first-half goals to pick up a 4-0 win on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

It was absolutely not the start that Gareth Ainsworth wanted after a difficult season last time out, and the result and performance made the need for new signings very clear - especially at the back.

A number of weeks ago, the R's were linked by TEAMtalk with a swoop for Arsenal youngster Ryan Alebiosu, who the Gunners are seemingly listening to offers for on both a permanent and temporary basis.

The Hoops were named as a club of interest as well as Championship rivals Rotherham United, and if signed he would be competition for for Osman Kakay at right-back, with his deputy currently being 22-year-old Aaron Drewe.

Who is Ryan Alebiosu?

21-year-old Alebiosu has been at Arsenal since he was a child, moving up through the academy system and he made his under-18's debut in 2018 at the age of 16.

Alebiosu played in a mixture of positions as a youth player for the Gunners, whether that was on the right-wing or at right-back, but he eventually held down the position of right-back for the under-21's in the 2020-21 season.

Yet to make an appearance for Arsenal's first team, Alebiosu had his first taste of men's football with Crewe Alexandra in a League One loan stint in 2021-22, but his stint at the Railwaymen was hampered by a back injury and he made just six appearances.

He was then sent north of the border to Scotland for the 2022-23 season as Kilmarnock snapped him up on a season-long arrangement, but aside from the first couple of months of the season he was not a regular starter at Rugby Park.

Nevertheless, Alebiosu made 29 appearances in all competitions for Killie, yet never got on the scoresheet or notched an assist despite playing many of his matches as a wing-back.

It's unclear as to how long Alebiosu has left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, but it looks as though QPR only want to sign the right-sided player on a temporary basis.

What is the latest on QPR's pursuit of Ryan Alebiosu?

Local reports from West London Sport have confirmed that QPR do indeed hold an interest in Alebiosu from Arsenal - but there is a problem.

As of right now, QPR do not want to pay the loan fee that the Gunners have asked for in order for the youngster to move to Loftus Road for the 2023-24 season.

It now remains to be seen if Alebiosu becomes a Hoops player in the near future, but West London Sport have claimed that QPR want to sign at least one player on loan from the Premier League before the transfer window closes on September 1.