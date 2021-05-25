Stumbling block emerges in potential sale of Brentford youngster to European club

Brentford forward Halil Dervisoglu’s chances of returning to Turkish giants Galatasaray on a permanent basis look to be decreasing as the Bees have set a valuation of over £8.5 million for the 21-year-old, per Hurriyet (via SportWitness)

The Netherlands-born Turk arrived at Brentford in January 2020 from Sparta Rotterdam, paying 3 million euros after he netted 10 goals in 34 appearances in Holland’s second tier the previous season.

Dervisoglu failed to break into the side though and made just four league appearances between his signing and the play-off final defeat to Fulham, and he was loaned out to FC Twente in October for the new season.

Failing to make an impact there though, the loan was terminated in January and surprisingly it was Galatasaray who picked Dervisoglu up for the rest of the season, and his time in Turkey has gone pretty well, scoring three times in 12 appearances.

Gala want to bring the forward back on a permanent deal, but according to Hurriyet the Bees aren’t willing to deal with them until after their play-off final against Swansea – and even following that they want in excess of 10 million euros for the youngster.

That doesn’t seem to be a price that Galatasaray are willing to make, and there’s other interest from the country as well in the form of Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor.

The Verdict

Dervisoglu is on a deal until 2024 at the Brentford Community Stadium, which may have something to do with the club’s valuation of him.

It doesn’t look as though he’s wanted by Thomas Frank at least but because Dervisoglu has scored a few goals in Turkey’s top flight, Brentford know they can command a decent fee.

But it would be a major shock if anyone was paying close to his current valuation – Galatasaray may have to set their sights elsewhere or hope for another loan arrangement for the 21-year-old.