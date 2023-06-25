Millwall could be set for a busy summer in the transfer window, with Kevin Nisbet already in through the door from Hibernian and star man Zian Flemming being linked with a move to Premier League side Burnley.

Another player that has been tipped for an exit is Tyler Burey, who was signed from AFC Wimbledon in 2019 and has scored just three times in 58 appearances for the Lions.

Despite signing a new contract last summer, it has appeared for the last week that Burey could be on the way out of The Den this summer.

As first reported by the South London Press, a 'top League One club' had a bid accepted for Burey over a week ago, which clearly met Millwall's valuation.

It was then down to Burey and his representatives to discuss personal terms with the undisclosed club, and that club was soon revealed to be Oxford United.

What is the latest on Tyler Burey's situation involving Millwall and Oxford?

Burey looks set to join League One side Oxford United.

According to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, the agreement between Oxford and Millwall looks to have hit a major stumbling block.

Nixon claims that Millwall boss Gary Rowett is keen on Huddersfield Town's soon-to-be free agent Josh Koroma, but will only make a move once he knows the situation with Burey and if he is departing.

Burey however does not seem to be keen on the move to Oxford or dropping down into League One in general.

The South London Press did report when a bid had been accepted for his services that Burey had interest from clubs in the Championship, and it appears that this is what he could be holding out for if he is going to move on from the Lions this summer.

Does Tyler Burey have a future at Millwall?

If Millwall are accepting bids for Burey then it suggests that he is not in Rowett's plans or that he will slip down the pecking order due to new signings.

Despite playing 24 times in the Championship last season, Burey wasn't exactly a regular in the starting 11 and with Millwall expected to get even stronger this summer, his chances of playing will be slim.

It was only in August 2022 though that the club offered Burey a new 'long-term' contract and he took it, so you can understand it if the forward would want to stay and fight for his place - especially if a transfer to League One would come with a wage cut.

But for the sake of his playing time in the upcoming season, the 22-year-old ought to think about his future a bit more and where he could develop the best.