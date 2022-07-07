Stumbling block emerges in Middlesbrough’s transfer pursuit of Huddersfield Town player

Middlesbrough are being priced out of a move for experienced Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, according to Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope.

Boro’s interest in potentially bringing the 32-year-old back to the Riverside Stadium five years after his first stint ended was revealed back at the end of May by Alan Nixon, who revealed that Chris Wilder was interested in giving Rhodes another shot on Teesside.

That interest seemingly hasn’t faded, with Hope stating that ‘some’ at Boro would like Rhodes to arrive this summer.

However, it appears that Middlesbrough have baulked at the Terriers’ valuation for his services, making a move now unlikely to occur.

Rhodes made a triumphant return to Huddersfield last summer, some nine years after he first left the club to join Blackburn Rovers.

Despite missing a chunk of the 2021-22 season through injury, Rhodes netted four times in 24 Championship outings, which included scoring the decisive goal in the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

In his time at Boro earlier in his career, Rhodes scored just six times in 24 appearances before he was loaned out to – and subsequently purchased by – Sheffield Wednesday.

The Verdict

Given what we saw Chris Wilder do at Sheffield United, he has a thing for veteran strikers, with both Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick being major parts of his squad at Bramall Lane.

That proved to be a success on both fronts, so there’s every chance that he feels like he can get the best out of Rhodes at the tail end of his career.

Rhodes is quite clearly a natural finisher, but in recent years he’s hardly been prolific whatsoever.

As an impact substitution though he could do some real damage in an attacking side like Boro’s – but for now, no deal will be happening unless Huddersfield reduce their price-tag.