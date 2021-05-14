Stumbling block emerges in Middlesbrough’s pursuit of 8-goal striker

Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Famara Diedhiou could be in jeopardy due to the Senegal striker’s wage demands, report the Northern Echo.

Boro were rumoured to be in the hunt for the 28-year-old in the January transfer window and a swap deal with Britt Assombalonga was apparently explored, but nothing came to fruition.

Now though, both players are free from their respective clubs, with Assombalonga released by Boro nearly four years after making a club-record £15 million move to Teesside.

Similarly Diedhiou switched in 2017 to Bristol City for a club-record price of £5.3 million, and for his first three seasons he hit double-figures in terms of goals in the Championship with 38 in 114 appearances.

Just eight goals in 40 outings came this season though and despite the club’s best efforts earlier in the season to get the striker to renew his deal, Diedhiou is now being let go for nothing.

As it stands though he won’t be heading to Boro as the wages he is asking for are far more than the club are willing to pay, per the Northern Echo.

Neil Warnock has made no secret of his desire to bring in strikers, wanting to add at least three to his ranks but unless Diedhiou’s demands come down it looks like he won’t be one of them.

The Verdict

There’s no doubting that Diedhiou is a very effective striker in the Championship, but after the last few seasons Boro probably don’t want to be handing out daft contracts.

They have just let go a striker they paid £15 million for and however many millions his wages were over four years – they don’t want to overpay for someone who scored just eight times last season.

Diedhiou’s contract status at Ashton Gate may have contributed to his decreased goal rate in his final season, and he may not find another club at this level unless the demands come down a bit.