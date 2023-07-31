Highlights Luton Town made a bid for West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer over the weekend.

Luton's bid for Palmer has been reported to be in the region of £2.5 million, which West Brom have reportedly accepted.

The deal is said to have stalled on personal temrs, with Luton keen to include relegation clauses in their contracts.

Following their promotion to the Premier League, Luton Town have looked heavily towards the EFL in terms of recruitment this summer.

Indeed, the club have made six transfers so far this summer, five of which were playing in either the Championship or League One last season.

For example, Ryan Giles has signed for the club from Wolves after his loan spell at Middlesbrough last campaign, whilst Marvelous Nakamba joined permanently from Aston Villa after his own loan spell at Kenilworth Road.

In further deals, the club have also snapped up Birmingham City's Tahith Chong, Barnsley's Mads Andersen and former Rotherham player Chiedozie Ogbene.

Reports over the weekend suggested that yet another player from the EFL was about to make the move to Kenilworth Road, too.

Luton Town make move for Alex Palmer

Indeed, West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer was reportedly the subject of a transfer bid from the newly promoted side.

Journalist Tom Collomosse, who covers Midlands football for Mail Sport, reported that the Baggies had accepted an offer from the Hatters for their keeper.

Reports later in the weekend via talkSPORT suggested that the Premier League side had bid £2.5 million for the Baggies goalkeeper.

Now, though, a potential stumbling block has emerged in the deal, which could see Luton lose out on another goalkeeper target this summer.

What is the latest news on Alex Palmer to Luton?

As it stands, it seems as though the deal to send Alex Palmer from West Brom to Luton could be in jeopardy.

That is according to a very recent update on the situation via Alan Nixon.

Nixon claims that Luton Town want to put relegation clauses in contracts, and that this could cost them a deal for Palmer.

Indeed, whilst Nixon re-affirms that the Hatters have indeed had a bid accepted for the shot-stopper, the move is now stalling, with Luton yet unable to agree personal terms with Palmer.

As you might have expected, Nixon reports that if Palmer were to make the move to Kenilworth Road, he would pick up a wage rise.

However, if Luton go back down, Nixon reports that the money drops 'dramatically'.

This is the reason for the deal being held up currently.

Will Alex Palmer sign for Luton Town?

To be honest, you can see why both parties here would stand firm on the current issue.

In Luton's case, for example, they are a small club with a modest budget about to embark on a Premier League campaign after a brilliant promotion.

However, as much as they would love to stay in the Premier League, they have to be realistic and accept it will be a struggle, and could therefore find themselves back in the EFL next summer.

As such, it would be negligent to commit to big salaries over the next few years, without that safety net of relegation clauses.

For Palmer, meanwhile, you can understand why he would want to avoid a dramatic cut in his wages after one season potentially, and how if that is the case, he may just opt to stay where he is.

It will certainly be interesting to see if either side make a compromise in the coming days.