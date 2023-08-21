Highlights Leeds United's pursuit of Cameron Archer is hindered by Aston Villa's £20 million valuation, making it unlikely for a Championship club to afford him.

Archer's goal-scoring ability and potential make him an attractive target for Leeds, but the price tag is seen as prohibitive.

Leeds is still in the market for a centre-forward, as well as a left-back and central-midfielder before the end of the transfer window.

Leeds United have been put off by Cameron Archer's £20 million valuation, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

Middlesbrough have most closely been linked with a move for the 21-year-old following his impressive stint on loan at the Riverside last season, but it has also been reported that Leeds are interested in the forward, as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the deadline.

It was initially believed that Archer would be given a chance to impress in Unai Emery’s squad this season, but it has since been claimed that the Premier League side are now open to a sale.

It is understood that Sheffield United have already seen a bid worth £10 million rejected by Villa in recent weeks.

The striker spent the second half of last season with Michael Carrick’s side, where he scored 11 and assisted six from 20 league appearances, alerting many clubs to him this summer.

Proven goalscorers are gold dust at any level, and the 21-year-old has already contributed to 25 goals in 40 Championship games for Preston North End and Middlesbrough on loan. Leeds are keen to recruit a centre-forward this summer to ease the burden on the injury prone Patrick Bamford.

Georginio Rutter has also filled in up top, but his best position si thought to be deeper than that by many, in either a second-striker berth or as a wide forward.

What's the latest on Leeds United's pursuit of Cameron Archer?

The price tag Villa have set is thought to be a stumbling block in The Whites' bid to sign the striker, Pete O'Rourke said: "Norwich City star Josh Sargent is a name they are considering, with manager Daniel Farke the one to bring him to Carrow Road two years ago.

"Archer has also been identified as a possible target. However, his £20million price tag is seen as prohibitive and Premier League competition has emerged in the race for his signature."

The clubs named as competition for Archer are said to be Sheffield United and Luton Town as two potential destinations in the top-flight for Archer.

It's the latest stumbling block that has emerges, with Archer's preference said to be for a move to the Premier League amid plenty of interest in his future, reports Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas.

Leeds remain in the market for a centre-forward, though. O'Rourke continued by stating that the Whites also are keen to recruit a left-back and central-midfielder before the end of the window.

Should Leeds pay over £20 million for Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer?

The thing Archer guarantees is goals, and he stylistically could look somewhat like a Teemu Pukki for Daniel Farke as well, so it's clear to see why the Whites are interested in the forward.

However, an outlay of at least £20 million is not that realistic for a Championship club, even with Leeds' resources with parachute payments and other sale-able assets in their squad.

Perhaps a compromise could be reached with other add-ons and sell-on clause incentives, but it's a difficult deal for them to do now, and no wonder O'Rourke is reporting that the price tag is prohibitive.

There are, of course, other strikers on the market, but Archer has the added bonus of being Championship proven at such a young age, with plenty of room to improve and develop further, too.