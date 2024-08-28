Leeds United are attempting to sign Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Düsseldorf in a £4 million deal but face a potential stumbling block due to his wages.

According to HITC, the Whites are closing in on an agreement with the German club, with Bild claiming that a €4 (£3.4) million asking price has been set.

It was initially reported by the Daily Mail that the Yorkshire outfit are interested in signing the 25-year-old ahead of the transfer deadline this week.

The market is set to close at 11pm on Friday evening, with Leeds still looking to strengthen their squad right up to the final moments.

Tanaka has been with Düsseldorf since 2022, and enjoyed his most prolific campaign with the club last season as he contributed seven goals and three assists from 30 appearances in 2. Bundesliga (all stats from Fbref).

Ao Tanaka's midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 53.82 Pass Completion (%) 87.20 Progressive Passes 5.66 Progressive Carries 1.35 Successful Take-ons 0.72 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.59 Progressive Passes Received 2.99

Leeds United’s Ao Tanaka pursuit

It is understood that talks between the two clubs are progressing ahead of Friday night’s deadline.

There is no release clause in the player’s contract, but it is believed that the £3.4 million asking price is unlikely to be met due to Tanaka’s contract situation.

However, the real stumbling block is reportedly the concerns over finalising personal terms with the player before the market closes.

Leeds are hoping to bolster their midfield options, having lost Glen Kamara and Archie Gray in that position earlier in the summer.

Joe Rothwell has been signed on loan from Bournemouth, but another addition is being sought.

Tanaka has been identified by the Championship side as a potential replacement, but an agreement over personal terms is far from guaranteed.

The Japan international has featured in all three of the team’s 2. Bundesliga matches so far this season, starting each time.

Tanaka has proven a versatile figure during his time in Germany, playing in a deeper midfield role as well in a more advanced position, as well as operating on the left flank, but he has just one year remaining on his current contract.

Leeds United’s 2024 summer transfer activity

Leeds have made a number of signings this summer, with Daniel Farke looking to build a team capable of gaining promotion to the Premier League.

The likes of Jayden Bogle, Largie Ramazani and Joe Rodon have joined the team on a permanent basis.

However, the losses of Kamara, Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter will come as a blow to the Whites.

Tanaka signing will bolster Farke’s midfield options

Signing Tanaka at around the £3 million mark would be an affordable way to bolster Farke’s current midfield options.

It’s unlikely he will jump straight into the starting lineup ahead of Ethan Ampadu or Ilia Gruev, but he can provide cover and competition for minutes in the Championship.

Given the fee of around £3 million, it is an affordable option to add strength and depth to the squad ahead of a gruelling campaign.

With the player being in the final year of his contract, that should give Leeds some leverage in talks with Dusseldorf, but the issue over his wages will still need to be overcome.