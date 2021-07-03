Stumbling block emerges in League One side’s pursuit of reunion with Cardiff City man

Oxford United are interested in re-signing Cardiff City midfielder Gavin Whyte, journalist Darren Witcoop has reported.

Whyte scored nine goals in 47 games for Oxford before leaving to join Cardiff in the summer of 2019.

Since then, the midfielder has scored just once in 37 games for the Bluebirds, and spent the second-half of last season on loan at Hull, helping the Tigers claim the League One title.

Now it seems as though Oxford are keen to bring Whyte back to the Kassam Stadium for next season, although it appears that will not be easy for them to do.

According to this latest update, the U’s are keen to re-sign Whyte, but financing a deal is proving difficult for the League One club.

Meanwhile, it is thought that Hull are interested in a deal for the Northern Ireland international, following his spell with the club earlier this year.

For their part, Cardiff are said to be open to a deal for Whyte, who has two years remaining on his contract in the Welsh capital.

Oxford want to re-sign Gavin Whyte from Cardiff but financing the deal proving a stumbling block. Hull also in the hunt after last season’s loan spell – Cardiff keen to strike a deal #hullcityfc #cardiffcityfc #OUFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 2, 2021

The Verdict

This would definitely be a very good signing for Oxford if they were somehow able to pull it off.

Whyte has previously shown with both Oxford and Hull that he is more than capable of making an impact in League One, so he would be a useful addition to Karl Robinson’s side.

Indeed, given his past connection with the club, this would no doubt be a popular deal among the club’s fanbase as well.

However, if finances are proving challenging, and given Hull’s Championship status ought to put them in pole position for a deal, it does feel slightly hard to see Whyte finding himself back at the Kassam Stadium next season.