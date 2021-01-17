Stumbling block emerges in Blackburn’s pursuit of 24-year-old Premier League player

Blackburn are interested in centre-back Cedric Kipre for the second transfer window in a row, but are struggling to cover his wages in a potential loan deal with West Brom, per LancsLive.

Tony Mowbray is in the market for new defenders as his Rovers side have suffered from an injury crisis in recent times, with Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton all on the sidelines.

Everton teenager Jarrad Branthwaite was brought in on loan earlier this week and he made an impressive debut yesterday against Stoke City in a 1-1 draw, but with Williams and Wharton out long-term another face is needed.

Rovers had made an offer for Kipre in the summer as he was free to leave Wigan Athletic on a cut-price deal following administration and their subsequent relegation to League One, but the Ivorian opted to make a move to Premier League side West Brom instead.

It’s not quite gone to plan for the 24-year-old though, with neither Slaven Bilic nor Sam Allardyce using him in the Premier League yet.

LancsLive have reported that whilst Mowbray and Rovers are interested in Kipre once again, with contact ‘being made’ with West Brom, it’s thought that the wages the Ivorian is on at The Hawthorns is making a deal problematic to do.

Rovers would probably need West Brom to agree to pay a percentage of Kipre’s wages themselves for him to be at Ewood Park for the rest of the season, which wouldn’t be ideal for the Baggies.

The Verdict

Kipre would be an ideal partner for the left-footed Branthwaite and would challenge Darragh Lenihan for that right-sided spot.

You’d imagine that Kipre would have no issues about spending the second-half of the season in Lancashire considering he’s not getting any game-time at West Brom, but it’s a shame that there appears to be a stumbling block.

If Mowbray is desperate for the addition then he may be allowed some leeway from the Venkys, and if that’s what happens then you could probably make a case for Rovers making a charge for the play-offs with the squad at their disposal.