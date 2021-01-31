Stumbling block emerges for Middlesbrough as interest remains in Bristol City transfer

Middlesbrough are finding it hard to meet wage demands as they continue to pursue a deal to sign Famara Diedhiou at Bristol City.

Diedhiou’s future at Ashton Gate remains up in the air heading into the final 24 hours of the January transfer window.

As things stand, Diedhiou remains with the Robins, but with a contract that’s ticking down into its final months now and set to expire in the summer.

MIDDLESBROUGH. Keen on Diedhiou at BRISTOL CITY. Would pay fee. Wages an issue. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

There’s interest from Middlesbrough in the 28-year-old, with The Sun on Sunday (31/01, page 57) revealing that Neil Warnock’s side are willing to pay £500k to land the striker this month. That’s one issue given the Robins value Diedhiou at £2m, whilst the player’s wage demands are also something that Boro could struggle to match if they make any breakthrough.

Diedhiou has struck eight times this season for Dean Holden’s side, with six of those goals coming in the Championship and the other pair in the FA Cup.

His brace last week against Huddersfield Town was enough for a 2-1 win, but Diedhiou was unable to inspire Bristol City to a win over Derby County yesterday as they lost 1-0.

The Verdict

Diedhiou would be worth paying for.

Middlesbrough boss, Warnock, would love everything that the 28-year-old would bring to his side.

He’s powerful and scores goals consistently in the Championship.

It would be a match made in heaven if Boro could strike a deal.

However, as we tick towards deadline day, it is looking increasingly unlikely.

