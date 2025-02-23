Blackburn Rovers are still in the hunt for a new manager, following the shock departure of John Eustace to Derby County, but a financial stumbling block has emerged regarding the pay-packet on offer for the job.

The play-off hopefuls have exceeded everyone's expectations this season, after narrowly avoiding relegation to League One last season, and losing top scorer Sammie Szmodics. Having replaced well in the transfer window, the ex-Premier League champions find themselves knocking on the door of a return to the top flight.

Saturday's demolition job at the hands of Swansea City put a slight dent in those hopes, and Rovers now find themselves teetering on the edge of dropping out of the top six.

To add insult to injury, reports from journalist Alan Nixon suggest that the contract Blackburn are willing to offer their new manager isn't likely to attract big names, such as Gary O'Neil and Steve Cooper.

Blackburn Rovers contract offer putting Steve Cooper and co off taking the job

Nixon has suggested that the Rovers hierarchy are offering around £600,00 per year, with bonuses and a potential promotion jackpot. However, this contract isn't attracting former top flight choices such as O'Neil or Cooper, who are out of work currently.

Since Eustace walked out earlier in the month, Blackburn have been on the hunt for a new manager who can continue what the ex-Birmingham City boss started. There were suggestions about Leyton Orient's Richie Wellens being considered, but reports have suggested he didn't make the cut for interviews.

With the club currently sat sixth in the Championship table and a great chance at a play-off campaign on the cards, Blackburn will want to ensure they can find their new man as soon as possible. But, as Nixon reported on Sunday morning, the contract on the table might not be enough to attract the calibre of manager Rovers are looking for.

Championship Table (BBC Sport) Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 5 West Brom 34 12 15 7 13 51 6 Blackburn Rovers 34 15 6 13 5 50 7 Coventry City 34 14 8 12 4 50 *As of Feb 23 2025

With ambitions to return to the Premier League, it seems the contract on the table at Ewood Park simply isn't enough to attract out-of-work managers with top-flight pedigree. This will be a worrying revelation for Blackburn supporters, who are already extremely unhappy with their owners.

Nixon has also reported that technical director Adam Owen has taken a bigger part in the team behind the scenes. This means that Owen will work more closely with the next coach, which is a boost to the chance of current interim manager David Lowe remaining in charge, although a heavy defeat at Swansea will perhaps accelerate the need to find an alternative, long-term solution.

Fresh Blackburn Rovers reports may fuel fresh Venky's frustrations

It would be fair to say that the Venky's haven't been the most popular owners in the EFL since their acquisition of the club in November 2010. They've overseen the club go from an established Premier League team to as low as League One.

During their time at the club, the Venky's have made countless wrong decisions which have impacted the club negatively. The latest one of these was not giving Eustace their backing despite the excellent job he was doing, which ultimately played a part in his departure from Ewood Park.

Now with reports suggesting that the offer on the table for any incoming manager wouldn't be sufficient to attract the calibre of person the club wants, an already hugely frustrated fanbase will undoubtedly be even more upset with the ownership group.

Not only does the contract not offer what a top-flight manager would desire, but one of the reasons for Eustace's departure was a lack of backing by the board. It's clear to see why any out-of-work managers might look elsewhere, despite the club's strong league position.