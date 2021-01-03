Stumbling block emerges as Sheffield United line up move for Championship ace

Sheffield United remain interested in signing Preston North End defender Ben Davies, according to Alan Nixon.

Davies’ future at Deepdale looks uncertain, with his contract at North End set to expire at the end of the season.

The defender has been offered new and improved terms by the club, but it remains to be seen whether he agrees to extend his contract.

Davies has established himself as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the Championship over the last few years, and could now be set to make the jump to the Premier League.

According to Alan Nixon, Sheffield United – who were interested back in October – remain keen on signing Davies, with the January window now open.

One potential stumbling block, though, is United’s potential relegation from the Premier League.

A relegation would see them having to reduce their wage bill, meaning that an offer for Davies may not be too significantly higher than North End’s.

The Verdict

Davies to Sheffield United would be a perfect fit in my view.

They play a back-three with ball-playing defenders in John Egan and Jack O’Connell, and I could see Davies slotting in really nicely on the left-hand side.

He is dominant in the air and good with the ball at his feet, and he would be a superb addition, in my view.

I can see him leaving this month, though, as North End won’t want to lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign.