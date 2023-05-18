Sky Sports pundit Hal Robson-Kanu has admitted that he believes that Coventry City fully deserved their victory over Middlesbrough in the semi-final of the play-offs and has praised the club's players for their performances over the course of the season.

The Sky Blues initially made an underwhelming start to the term, and were not helped by the fact that a number of their home fixtures had to be postponed due to an unsafe playing surface caused by the rugby played at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the Commonwealth Games.

Since the turn of the year, Coventry have managed to secure 10 wins in the Championship.

The latest triumph came during last night's showdown with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

After the first leg ended in a stalemate, Coventry secured their place in the final of this competition by defeating Boro.

Gustavo Hamer scored what turned out to be the only goal of the tie in the second-half as he fired an effort into the top corner after being set up by Viktor Gyokeres.

Coventry are now set to face Luton Town at Wembley Stadium, with the winner of this clash earning a place in the Premier League for the 2023/24 campaign.

What did Hal Robson-Kanu say about Coventry City's play-off achievement?

Making reference to the Sky Blues, Robson-Kanu has compared the club's achievement of getting to the play-offs to a fairy tale.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the conclusion of Coventry's meeting with Boro (as cited by Coventry Live), Robson-Kanu said: "Incredible, it's the stuff that fairy tales are made of.

"These boys have been through it over the course of the season, over multiple seasons.

"Kelly has come up through the ranks, through the leagues as well, it's phenomenal to see - they have put a phenomenal effort in over the course of the season.

"In the game it was about who was willing to work harder and Coventry players put a shift in and then some.

"They fully deserve that victory tonight."

Will Coventry be able to secure a place in the Premier League on May 27th at Wembley?

Having produced a superb performance against Boro to book their place in the final of the play-offs, there is no reason why Coventry cannot go on to defeat Luton on May 27th.

In order to have the best chance of claiming a promotion-clinching victory, the Sky Blues will need Gyokeres and Hamer to be firing on all cylinders again.

Hamer has now managed to provide an incredibly impressive total of 20 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season from his midfield role.

Gyokeres meanwhile has managed to find the back of the net on 21 occasions at this level during the current campaign, and will be extremely confident in his ability to add to this tally at Wembley.