‘Stuff of nightmares this’ – Many West Brom fans frustrated by tweet concerning the Baggies and Leeds United

A clip has been posted on the Sky Bet Championship’s Twitter account of Pablo Hernandez’s early goal in West Bromwich Albion’s 4-0 defeat to Leeds United last season, which has drawn a frustrated response from Baggies fans.

The Spanish winger gave the Whites the lead inside a minute at Elland Road in March 2019 and it only went downhill from there for West Brom.

Leeds hammered the Baggies 4-0 to move top of the Championship, with Patrick Bamford scoring a brace and Ezgjan Alioski capping off the result in added time.

Think you know the Baggies? Take this quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 Jeff Astle scored 174 goals for West Brom, did Cyrille Regis score more or less? More Less

Neither side were promoted in the 2018/19 campaign but the pair look on course to secure automatic promotion at the moment.

West Brom sit second with just nine games left of the season, one point back from Leeds and with a six-point cushion over Fulham in third.

However, the future of the Championship season is currently uncertain with all fixtures suspended until the 3rd of April due to the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak.

With no games on this weekend, a clip of Hernandez’s goal from last March was posted on the Sky Bet Championship’s Twitter account.

That has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the Midlands club, who didn’t appreciate the bad memories being re-earthed.

Read their reaction here:

There’s still time to delete this you know. — Baggies Analytics (@Baggiesanalytic) March 14, 2020

In the grand scheme of things a could have done without this today 🙃 — Sarah 💋 (@sarah_WBAx) March 14, 2020

Shut up 😁 — Ben Simmonds (@Bensim08) March 14, 2020

Stuff of nightmares this. — Jack (@JackJsummers932) March 14, 2020

Delete — Baggies forever (@BaggiesForever3) March 14, 2020

Why are you reminding me of this night @EFL — Grin (@GrinFTW) March 14, 2020

why — tomos (@_TomosE) March 14, 2020