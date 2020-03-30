‘Stuff of dreams’, ‘Quality’ – These Leeds United fans share memories of ‘selfish but ruthless’ individual

Ross McCormack was shining light at Leeds United during some dark days in the club’s recent history.

Leeds were mid-table fodder under the likes of Neil Warnock and Brian McDermott, with a divided club going nowhere in the Sky Bet Championship.

Yet, McCormack gave the fans some hope, with goal after goal temporarily lifting the grey cloud hanging over Elland Road.

Today, the Whites’ official Twitter account have shared McCormack’s top 10 goals for Leeds, which include an array of strikes, including a solo effort against Sheffield Wednesday, overhead-kick at Doncaster Rovers and thumping free-kick at Charlton Athletic.

McCormack’s final season at Elland Road saw him strike 29 times under McDermott, which promoted a move to Fulham. Ultimately, his transfer to Craven Cottage, and subsequent move to Aston Villa, didn’t work out and the Scot is nowhere to be seen in the Championship in 2020.

However, Leeds’ Twitter activity has given fans a chance to reflect on McCormack, whose form really did light up some dark times in West Yorkshire.

Here is a look at the reaction…

We were literally a one man team back then. McCormack was head and shoulders above anything else in this league. — Scott Eaglen (@ScottEaglen) March 30, 2020

Saved us from relegation that year under Colin. Top player — Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) March 30, 2020

Bet he regrets going to Fulham and then villa. Finished his career. — Ben Turner 💙💛 (@chef_benturner) March 30, 2020

QUIZ: Leeds United through the decade – How much do you remember about the 2012/13 season?

1 of 15 Who started the season as Leeds United boss? Simon Grayson Neil Warnock Neil Redfearn Brian McDermott

Kept us up — Tommy Hadfield🇮🇨 (@tinyfield33) March 30, 2020

Loved him that season- So selfish but ruthless. Has anyone ever left us and reached the heights? Delph… — Liam Moore (@LiamMoo19110227) March 30, 2020

The McCormack and Smith partnership was stuff of dreams. — Adam Hulbert (@AdamHulbert) March 30, 2020

Absolutely quality player for us — James Purvis (@JamesPurvis21) March 30, 2020

Be awesome in this team. Shame — Keiran Hickman (@Kasper_Sickman) March 30, 2020