Leeds United

‘Stuff of dreams’, ‘Quality’ – These Leeds United fans share memories of ‘selfish but ruthless’ individual

Published

30 mins ago

on

Ross McCormack was shining light at Leeds United during some dark days in the club’s recent history.  

Leeds were mid-table fodder under the likes of Neil Warnock and Brian McDermott, with a divided club going nowhere in the Sky Bet Championship.

Yet, McCormack gave the fans some hope, with goal after goal temporarily lifting the grey cloud hanging over Elland Road.

Today, the Whites’ official Twitter account have shared McCormack’s top 10 goals for Leeds, which include an array of strikes, including a solo effort against Sheffield Wednesday, overhead-kick at Doncaster Rovers and thumping free-kick at Charlton Athletic.

McCormack’s final season at Elland Road saw him strike 29 times under McDermott, which promoted a move to Fulham. Ultimately, his transfer to Craven Cottage, and subsequent move to Aston Villa, didn’t work out and the Scot is nowhere to be seen in the Championship in 2020.

However, Leeds’ Twitter activity has given fans a chance to reflect on McCormack, whose form really did light up some dark times in West Yorkshire.

Here is a look at the reaction…

